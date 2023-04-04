A scientific study shows that politics can kill. More specifically, it shows life expectancy in parts of the United States dominated by Republican voters is shorter than those in areas that vote for Democrats.
This trend grabbed widespread attention with the onset of COVID-19, according to an article in Scientific American, for obvious reasons. Many areas controlled by conservatives downplayed the threat of the virus and balked at public health precautions when the pandemic hit. In a continuation of that approach, those same areas saw lower vaccination rates in 2021, so hospitalizations and death rates were highest in areas controlled by Republican voters.
However, a study released last year from researchers across the country shows this trend predates COVID. In fact, the study, which analyzes data at the county level all the way back to 2001 and through the end of 2019, indicates an ever-widening gap between mortality rates based on political preferences.
Overall, life expectancy in the United States improved during the studied period, but while mortality rates in Democratic counties dropped by 22%, the drop in Republican areas was only 11%. The data also show that while mortality rates for Black Americans remained about the same whether in a red or blue county, those rates for white residents dropped in Democratic counties by four times more than in Republican counties.
There are all kinds of factors that play into these trends, and they’re not all political. However, the study shows death rates were higher in areas with less gun regulation, poorer overall physical health/lower physical activity and where government is less involved with protecting public health. Turns out, most of those areas vote Republican.
None of this should come as a shock to West Virginians. The people and the land in this state have taken a back seat to extraction industries, chemical research and manufacturing and other corporate interests for decades. Those same interests are continually looking for ways to loosen environmental restrictions and legal liabilities. The Legislature, controlled by a GOP supermajority, just passed a law that drastically lowers what companies can be forced to pay in West Virginia if a worker is injured as a result of deliberate intent. Poor infrastructure, a bottom-rung economy and, in some cases, a lack of services as basic as clean, reliable water continue to be a detriment to the well-being of West Virginians.
It’s true that these problems existed in West Virginia when Democrats held sway, but, as the state has turned ruby red, workers’ rights have been dismantled, access to quality health care has suffered and firearm regulations barely exist anymore.
One study doesn’t prove that conservative politics leads to shorter life expectancy, but other studies in similar arenas and over similar periods of time are picking up on the same trends. Voting as if one’s life depends on it seems to have taken on a new meaning.