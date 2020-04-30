Gazette-Mail editorial: Is W.Va. ready to reopen?

West Virginia now has a plan to reopen businesses and public areas, emerging from the lockdown of COVID-19 gradually. Or maybe it’s too quick. It depends on who you ask. Even when polling a variety of sources, short, simple answers are hard to come by. That’s because it’s not an easy nut to crack. Everything depends on something else.
The pandemic, as far as it has affected all West Virginians, has now officially spanned three months — shutting down businesses and limiting travel to emergencies in late March, wiping out all of April and now creeping into May. On Monday, according to Gov. Jim Justice, West Virginia is going from a “stay-at-home order” to a “safer-at-home order.” The governor and his officials say the state is seeing a decline in positive cases. The numbers are where they should be to start getting back to normal, they say. The state is seeing fewer new cases, in comparison to those recovering from the virus.
Going back to work or just getting back out in public is going to be tough, much in the same way learning to stay at home was difficult. There are a lot of guidelines to be followed (crowd limitations, personal protection requirements, etc.) and, absent a vaccine or treatment for the virus, many are going to be worried if they’re really safe or not.
How will the state make sure everyone follows these guidelines? Schools have been shut down for the remainder of the year, many summer camps have been nixed, and it will take some time for day-care operations to resume. Many might be called back to work without a plan for child care.
Public health officials across the country continue to wonder if the virus could reemerge in the fall. There are still so many unanswered questions and, from a national perspective, testing for the virus is still woefully insufficient.
A cautious approach is required. That seems to be the path West Virginia is treading, although it’s important to remember that a virus isn’t confined by state boundaries, and with individual states operating under different guidelines, finding themselves in different stages concerning whether the virus is peaking, plateauing or trailing off, there is still plenty of risk involved here.
West Virginians should continue to limit their travel and interactions in accordance with public health guidelines. Right now, limiting contact with others is still the best defense against the virus.