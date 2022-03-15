“We might be done with COVID-19, but it’s not done with us,” has been a common refrain used in this space and by a host of others through the cycle of case spikes, lulls and resurgences over the past two years and counting.
This time, though, the conditions for leaving the pandemic behind might be in alignment. COVID-19 finally seems agreeable to a breakup it will no doubt categorize as “mutual,” even though most people were ready to move on a long time ago. It proved difficult to just leave the relationship when global society’s partner was a lethal virus that promised it would change but kept doing so in all the wrong ways.
West Virginians will soon learn if this really is over, at least as it pertains to massive outbreaks that pose serious health threats. Many public and private school districts have dropped mask mandates without a corollary vaccine requirement. Many districts tried this last fall, at the beginning of the school year, but they quickly went back to mask requirements after massive outbreaks. It doesn’t seem like that will happen this time.
Public health officials warned of a winter surge because of low vaccination rates, and West Virginia certainly got pounded by the omicron variant when winter arrived. Just like in 2021, the state has seen a consistent decline in cases and hospitalizations in the latter part of February and all of March, so far. Active cases are trending to drop below 1,000 for the first time since July. Of course, back then, the delta variant arrived and cases and hospitalizations shot up to record highs by September.
There is little to indicate something similar will happen this time. It’s still possible, of course, to see another dangerous surge, but even national public health agencies, like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, have advised that people no longer need to mask up indoors or in big crowds (although that does come with a warning to assess the local risk factors of infection).
COVID-19 will probably never be truly done. Most public health experts have said the virus will likely survive in a lower-risk strain, mostly troubling those who are elderly, have weakened immune systems or underlying and serious medical conditions, much like the flu.
West Virginia might have finally found its way out of a bad relationship, and the feeling is very freeing. But, like a jilted lover who stalks their ex on social media, it’ll still be there, lurking in one form or another. The best way for someone to keep it out of their life as much as possible is to get vaccinated and boosted.