Gov. Jim Justice often said when campaigning that he’s tired of West Virginia being 50th in everything and wants to see the state prosper in rankings like income, quality of life, education and health.
A few months into his second term, West Virginia is still at or near the bottom among the states in those rankings, while rocketing to the top in the wrong categories, such as fastest acceleration rate for COVID-19 in the country during this most recent surge.
As it turns out, 50th isn’t even the bottom. The state found a new floor when it was ranked 51st in the United States for percentage of population vaccinated against COVID-19. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also counts the District of Columbia in those statistics, so West Virginia is now behind every state in the nation and the country’s capital city in vaccination rates.
The state has shattered record highs for COVID-19 hospitalizations, patients in intensive care units and those on ventilators over the past few days as the delta variant of the virus rages. Previous highs were set back in January, before vaccinations produced a decline. The highest number of active cases the state saw was around 29,200, the last remaining record from that winter surge.
West Virginia, reporting more than 2,000 cases a day for several of the past few days, seems poised to top that, with active cases at 28,773 Thursday morning. That same day, there were 893 West Virginians in hospitals because of COVID-19, of which 84% are unvaccinated. Of the 275 in intensive care units, 90.9% are unvaccinated, and 93% of the 160 West Virginians on ventilators didn’t get the vaccine.
Justice acknowledged during a briefing Wednesday that his pleas for West Virginians to get the vaccine seem to be “falling on deaf ears.”
What’s more troubling, though, is that the governor is starting to send mixed signals at a time when this situation is getting worse by the day. He has been a staunch advocate of vaccines, and repeated his mantra Wednesday that vaccination rates are the problem and the only solution is for more West Virginians to get the shot. But, during that same briefing, he uttered the unfounded theory that COVID-19 antibodies in those who had come into contact with the virus are just as effective as vaccines, before again saying vaccinations are the best option.
Justice said he would never mandate vaccines, or tell people what to do or how to handle things during the pandemic. Fair enough. But he then seemed to put pressure on the West Virginia Bridge Day committee, saying its members shouldn’t cancel the annual event that brings thousands of people to the New River Gorge in October. In fact, Justice said no large fall gatherings should be limited or canceled, while also saying that, as long as vaccination rates creep along, the unvaccinated will get sick and more West Virginians will die. As of Thursday, 75 West Virginians had died from COVID-19 this week.
As Gazette-Mail reporter Phil Kabler noted, Justice seemed to be in an argument with himself for most of the briefing.
It’s hard to know if Justice really believes anything he says about the current situation. As West Virginia becomes the worst place to be in the United States if you’re trying to avoid COVID-19, the governor has spent part of the week lobbying to be rehired as the boys basketball coach at Greenbrier East High School, after the school board rejected a recommendation to hire him last month. Justice filed a grievance over the decision. He still coaches the girls team and has a hand in the operation of his numerous businesses.
We realize the governor is in a tight spot because of the unnecessary politicization of COVID-19 vaccines and the rampant misinformation out there. Justice has tried to fight the good fight on that front, to an extent, but he now seems to be undermining his own arguments. It’s clear his priorities are elsewhere. The governor who has never been fully committed to the job needs a bumper sticker that says “I’d rather be coaching.”
Meanwhile, West Virginia will keep its eyes on vaccination figures in U.S. territories, to see if it the state can sink any lower.