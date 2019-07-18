Gazette-Mail editorial: It was never about immigration

President Donald Trump’s rancor about the border, refugees and people from “----hole countries” was never actually about illegal immigration at all.
What the president has conveyed over the past few days, attacking four female congresswomen, three of whom were born in the U.S. and one who is a legal immigrant, is that he, in fact, does not care about citizen status. He simply views people who aren’t white, especially if they’re women, as lesser than him.
Telling these women to go back to where they came from is what it is. It’s racist.
Many Americans, including those in the media, have been tap-dancing around Trump’s white nationalist views since he launched his campaign at a press conference in 2015, while making generally racist remarks about Mexican immigrants.
It’s been there in plain sight, but for whatever reason, Americans have been squeamish about calling it what it is. Now it’s even more plain. “Go back to where you came from” isn’t dog-whistling or a complicated phrase to be parsed and examined. It’s a direct line connecting to racism during the Civil Rights movement, Jim Crow and every other race struggle this country has faced.
Trump’s behavior is ugly. It’s also ignorant for several reasons, one of the more obvious being that “going home” for all of these women would be returning to their hometowns in the United States. But that’s perhaps too nuanced for this president. He sees their home as the color of their skin, the shapes of their facial features or their particular faith. It’s not “Where are you from?” It’s “Where are your people from?”
The response from West Virginia’s congressional delegation has ranged from tepid to outright ridiculous. U.S. Rep. David McKinley’s “look what the Democrats made him do” statement would be comical or just plain bizarre in another time or place. In this context it’s worrisome.
What the president is doing is dangerous, and not just in the sense that it puts those he’s attacking at risk. At a rally in North Carolina, Trump instigated his crowd then did nothing to stop them when they began chanting “Send her back,” in reference to Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., a legal immigrant from Somalia and the first Muslim woman elected to Congress. Shifting the argument from the crisis at the border or the amount of refugees seeking asylum to deporting non-white, female American citizens — let alone a congresswoman — is deeply troubling and entirely un-American.
It’s disturbing enough on its face, but targeting and threatening political opponents of a different skin color, gender or belief system is the start of a descent to a dystopia that no real American would want to experience. Today it’s immigrants, refugees and diverse ethnicity of actual citizens on the metaphorical chopping block. The American people should not only be shocked and outraged by this, but look at the larger pattern and ask themselves who is next. Because, if such behavior is allowed to continue, history shows it never stops there and it never ends well.