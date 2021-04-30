Gov. Jim Justice’s foray into the world of cable news burned bright, but it didn’t take long for him to go from hero to heel.
Throw any amalgam of cable news network letters out there, any political affiliation, any bias. Fox, CNN, MSNBC, CNBC. It didn’t matter. Justice was the darling of them all when his state was lapping the rest of the country in rolling out COVID-19 vaccines. He even made an appearance or two on some of the big network Sunday morning news programs.
On-air talent, producers and viewers from states other than West Virginia were, perhaps, charmed, if not perplexed, by Justice’s folksy sayings that sound like a mishmash of two or three colloquialisms in one. Audiences and social media loved it when, during a quick cable hit, the governor of this small state with some special secret to fighting the pandemic threw shade at fellow Republican and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for lifting mask mandates early.
Justice would refer to these appearances often in an effort to shame local media for asking any type of challenging question during state COVID-19 briefings.
But the governor’s shine has dulled, after vaccination rates in West Virginia plummeted.
This was evident during an interview Friday morning with Stephanie Ruhle, on MSNBC, talking about his latest plan — the legality of which is the subject of scrutiny — to offer $100 U.S. savings bonds to younger people, if they will get vaccinated. The man with the secret sauce back in the winter is now the man willing to pay people to get the shot.
It got worse, as Ruhle questioned Justice about signing the state Legislature’s bill banning transgender women from competing in girls sports. Her inquiry included statistics from U.S. News and World Report ranking West Virginia dead last in the country for infrastructure, 48th in economy, 47th in health care and 45th in education. It was a question we at the Gazette-Mail and other local news outlets have been asking for a while. Why come up with a solution for a nonexistent problem when there are many other real problems to address?
Justice wilted. He said it wasn’t his bill, although Ruhle was quick to say “Well, you signed it.” Indeed, Justice had told West Virginia news outlets days before that he would sign it “proudly.”
Ruhle, like every local reporter who has inquired on the topic, wanted factual evidence of a problem, not anecdotes. But hypotheticals were all Justice had, beginning, as so many of his improvisations do, with “I’m a coach ...”
We know, Jimbo. We know.
A legislative session with a GOP supermajority for the first time in nearly 100 years netted the state a bunch of bills that fed the fires of culture wars; of right versus left. Those types of things are pandering distractions. They’re also easy to pull off when you’ve got the votes, and they give a false sense of accomplishment while more complex problems go unaddressed. But things like the transgender sports bill look hollow, petty and backward, when confronted with a graphic on national news that sums up the state as rock bottom in categories that matter.
It might not have been Jimbo’s bill, but it’s his mess. One he embraced “proudly.”