It’s a shame that Dr. Sherri Young is resigning as health officer and executive director of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.
She became the first woman to serve in that role almost exactly two years ago.
In that time, Young has been through a maelstrom of controversy over harm reduction programs and an alarming HIV outbreak linked to intravenous drug use, while also directing the public health response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Who knows what pressure and political hell officials like Young have been through over the past year while remaining focused on protecting public health above all else. In our estimation, Young has acquitted herself well through a thoroughly turbulent time. We don’t know if the politics and the crises are behind Young’s decision, although it’d be hard to blame her if that’s why she’s stepping down. Gazette-Mail reporters have been harassed and threatened just for reporting on recent public health issues. It’s hard to imagine what Young likely has been through.
She is staying on until her replacement is found and will be taking a yet-unspecified role with CAMC after that.
As reported in the Gazette-Mail, Young led Kanawha County’s Unified Health Command for COVID-19 response for nearly 500 days. In that time, she organized dozens of coronavirus testing events and, later, vaccine fairs. Late last week, she was able to report for the first time in 480 days that there were no new COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County between Wednesday and Thursday. While the threat still looms, Young has been steering the ship through dark times and out to what appears to be the other side. Not every public health official in the United States can say the same.
“She saved a lot of lives,” Kent Carper, president of the Kanawha County Commission, told reporter Caity Coyne. “It’s hard to put this into words, but how do you thank someone with words for what she’s done for us? It’s not a big loss, no; it’s a huge loss.”
We couldn’t have put it any better. Our only hope is that Young’s replacement can fill her shoes.