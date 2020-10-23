Incumbent Gov. Jim Justice apparently had a lot up his sleeve for this election.
Since October began, West Virginians have seen a bull rush of announcements — from the Virgin Hyperloop facility to today’s announcement reviving development at the Hobet Mine site — all promising thousands of jobs and the rebuilding of West Virginia’s economy.
For the record, we think these things are great. No matter who the governor is, anything that portends a large number of high-paying jobs would be a Godsend. It’s especially true in a state where infrastructure is crumbling, poverty is rampant and several communities exist where something as basic as reliable access to clean water is a luxury.
In West Virginia, though, these sorts of announcements always come with a “but.” And, again, it wouldn’t matter who the governor is or who is running the Legislature. The fact that early voting is already underway heading toward a massive Nov. 3 election only amplifies that perpetual caveat.
That question, to paraphrase the current governor, “is just this”: How much of this is real?
That comes off as cynical, but, most West Virginians would agree, it’s appropriate. How many times has this state been sold on an economic savior, or at least a substantial economic investment in new businesses and industries, only to see it dissolve?
It wasn’t that long ago that state officials, including the governor, were touting a more than $80 billion investment in the state’s natural gas industry from the Chinese government and a subsidiary energy company. The only time that gets mentioned now is if someone asks about it, and there’s a nonassuring reply with no details that, somehow, that proposal is still alive.
The hyperloop project looks much more promising than some of its predecessors. Unlike the notorious “memorandum” between West Virginia and China that no one ever saw (not to mention the later admission that officials scribbled the dollar figure of the investment on a cocktail napkin), there are things West Virginians can actually view. There is a concept. There are artist renderings. There are projections. It remains to be seen how much of it will actually get off the ground, and how much taxpayer money will be pumped into the project.
Then there’s the timing. If Gov. Justice, or any West Virginia governor, had been announcing these types of developments over the past four years and they’d panned out even to a fraction of what has been promised, there would be a record to run on. And that is the type of governance this state really needs. Stacking these announcements on top of each other at the last minute of a first term looks like a reelection ploy.
If Gov. Justice is successful in earning a second term from the voters, those same voters need to demand that these projects meet the expectations promised and don’t just vanish like so many others, leaving the state and the taxpayers holding the bag.
West Virginians have been here before, and while a “rocket-ship ride” sounds exciting, “buyer beware” is something with which Mountain State residents are much more familiar.