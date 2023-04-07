Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The allegations of wrongdoing within the West Virginia State Police are multiplying rapidly, and getting worse.

An investigation of the agency, conducted by the state Department of Homeland Security, turned up multiple problems that led to State Police Superintendent Jan Cahill resigning last month under pressure from Gov. Jim Justice.

