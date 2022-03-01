There are a lot of ways to look at a bill advanced Monday by the West Virginia Senate that would give the Legislature power over public school policies set by the state Board of Education.
First off, it’s important to note that the bill, which is headed back to the House of Delegates for final approval because of some modifications made in the Senate, wouldn’t become law with final passage and the governor’s signature. Giving the Legislature power over the board runs counter to the state constitution, so, ultimately, West Virginia voters would have to authorize a constitutional amendment on the ballot in November for anything to change.
A longstanding complaint is that the state board — which sets standards for what students in public schools are expected to learn, policies for teacher qualifications, discipline policies, building requirements and much more — is made up of appointees from the Governor’s Office. The argument is that if the board isn’t comprised of elected officials and isn’t answerable to the Legislature, it’s not truly chosen by the people, nor properly accountable to anyone.
That’s an understandable grievance, although it should be pointed out the governor is elected by the people, and his nominations for the Board of Education must be confirmed by the Senate, also elected by the people.
This bill doesn’t seek to make board positions elected posts, but to give legislators the authority to overturn board policies they don’t like. So, is this really about elected representation and public accountability, or is it about power and control?
Keep in mind that this bill is moving through the Legislature at the same time the Republican supermajority that controls both chambers is trying to pass bills about what teachers can and can’t teach, syncing up with GOP efforts in legislatures across the country to essentially mute education on uncomfortable but historically important issues, like slavery and civil rights. A political body like the Legislature has no business making these types of decisions, nor is the typical West Virginia legislator anything close to an expert on best policies for public education. They shouldn’t be given that type of power. It’s not what’s best for students and teachers, which should be the main focus.
There’s also the possibility that, if this becomes law, public education polices could shift wildly over short spans of time, as political philosophies change or as different parties come to power. Public education in West Virginia has enough challenges as it is without being tossed back and forth like a boat between raging waves on either side.
No one would argue that public education in West Virginia is perfect. But making it subject to the political movement de jour, which, at present, seems dedicated to making sure students learn less and teachers are micromanaged by parents and politicians, is certainly not going to help. The only things the Legislature should be considering are how to increase educational resources for students, their families and teachers, how to better compensate those teachers so that they stay in this state (West Virginia has roughly 1,200 teaching vacancies, which is double the number from just five years ago) and how to attract good teachers from elsewhere.
In other words, the Legislature should be looking for more ways to direct adequate funding to public schools — something it has actively worked against in recent years, with charter school and voucher bills.
It’s hard to see legislative efforts involving public education as anything other than political meddling or stamping letters on an out-of-state, lobbyist-provided culture-war bingo sheet. Fortunately, in this particular instance, the voters will have a chance to reject this power grab, should it go forward.