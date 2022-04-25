The recently renamed Charleston Dirty Birds started their season with a four-game sweep of the Staten Island FerryHawks (birds which, if “Saturday Night Live” cast members and Staten natives Pete Davidson and Colin Jost are to believed, might actually be wild turkeys).
It’s a fantastic start for the home team, but each season-opening series, especially since COVID-19 hit, marks something even more important to the city of Charleston: keeping professional baseball alive in a town that’s supported a club since the early 1900s, although not always through consecutive seasons.
As has been well-reported, the West Virginia Power (the club’s moniker before switching names late last season) looked to be in trouble prior to the pandemic.
The Pittsburgh Pirates, with whom most of the minor league teams in Charleston have always had a strong connection, dropped the West Virginia Power as one of their minor league baseball Single A affiliates. In 2019, the Power was part of the Seattle Mariners organization, a Major League Baseball franchise about as far from West Virginia as is geographically possible within the lower 48 states.
Then the pandemic hit, shuttering the entire 2020 minor league season. In a time when nonessential businesses were suffering, the general outlook for keeping professional ball in Charleston was grim. It got worse when the Mariners cut ties with the club in December 2020, right before the MLB took a scythe to its minor league system, perhaps not surprisingly sweeping the Power away with other clubs the big leagues considered chaff.
Like so many other stories of decline in West Virginia, it could have ended there. But it didn’t. The Power joined the MLB partner Atlantic League, and merged front offices with longtime rivals, the Lexington Legends, another team MLB had cut.
The Power played a full season last year and made the playoffs. They’re off to a great start to this season, as well. Baseball in downtown Charleston is alive and well, which is important because it brings the people who live here downtown, while also drawing spectators from nearby cities and offers great entertainment that families can afford. Fans are seeing players who have been in the big leagues and some who might even get back there. It’s something unifying in a town that could really use it after two years of a pandemic and several years of seeing people leave and businesses go under.
With the return of events like the Sternwheel Regatta, and the fading of the pandemic, Charleston is poised to become a vibrant city again. Professional baseball is a huge part of that.