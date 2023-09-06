Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Labor Day is one of those holidays that can sometimes go by without much thought in the collective consciousness of the country.

To many, it’s more a demarcation of the unofficial beginning of fall and related activities (heading back to school, the beginning of football season) than a celebration of hard-fought employee rights, such as the eight-hour workday or getting children out of factories and coal mines.

