Labor Day is one of those holidays that can sometimes go by without much thought in the collective consciousness of the country.
To many, it’s more a demarcation of the unofficial beginning of fall and related activities (heading back to school, the beginning of football season) than a celebration of hard-fought employee rights, such as the eight-hour workday or getting children out of factories and coal mines.
This year, though, the significance of the holiday felt more prominent.
There was certainly some immediacy bias at play. For instance, as the holiday weekend approached, UPS finalized a deal with the shipping giant’s employees and their labor union. Concern is building as some states roll back child labor laws. In West Virginia, teacher unions were weighing in on West Virginia University’s plan to slash staff and programs to combat a $45 million shortfall.
Labor rights also have come to the fore in some unexpected ways ever since the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Attempts to unionize at mega-corporations, like Amazon, have been contentious and made headlines, as have similar attempts at fast-food restaurants and coffee chains.
One way to tell a topic has increased in visibility and importance is by the number of politicians offering cheap platitudes in hopes that it will boost their standing with voters, and there was plenty of that on display over the long weekend.
There are few states with a worse labor rights record than West Virginia (see: Battle of Blair Mountain, Hawks Nest Tunnel, the Legislature enacting right-to-work laws, repealing prevailing wage, etc.). There also are few, if any, West Virginians who treat employees, contractors and vendors with more disdain than coal magnate, Republican U.S. Senate candidate and current governor Jim Justice.
Yet, on Sunday, Justice posted a carefully chosen passage from the Gospel of Matthew to social media from his senate campaign account:
“Come to me, all you who labor and are heavily burdened, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn from me, for I am gentle and humble in heart; and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy, and my burden is light.”
Stories you might like
Yes, that’s Justice posting, the day before Labor Day, the words of Jesus, according to Matthew, about lightening the burden of the hopeless and downtrodden.
And yet, employees at Justice’s myriad coal operations frequently have to take the governor, his family and his companies to court because of disruptions in health insurance benefits. Because Justice’s companies haven’t paid the bills, workers frequently can’t get the health care or medications they require.
Meanwhile, worker and environmental conditions around companies operated by Justice are appalling. As of 2022, companies owned by Justice had racked up more than 2,300 unpaid mine safety violation citations. A federal court ordered his companies to pay for $2.5 million in environmental cleanup at sites in Tennessee. Justice’s companies are behind on payments for roughly $5.13 million owed to the Mine Safety and Health Administration.
That’s not even touching on Justice’s personal finances, the host of banks hounding him to pay back millions of dollars in loans or the number of attorneys and businesses alleging in court that they provided services for Justice and he or his companies stiffed them.
Justice was hardly the only politician extolling the virtues of hard work and a deserved rest and reward over the long weekend when their actions and the policies they support go in the opposite direction.
Justice’s opponent in the 2024 primary, Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., also posted about honoring workers, even though he seems to believe in all play and no work (unless you’re one of his staffers, in which case he’ll treat you like an unpaid personal valet and babysitter, according to just one of the multiple allegations against him in two reports handed to the House Ethics Committee).
Several other politicians who have actively sought to weaken unions and the labor force in West Virginia put out statements about how important Labor Day is or showed up for photo-ops, volunteering for a few hours at some place for likely the only time this year.
But Justice’s biblical pontification takes the cake as the biggest example of hypocrisy for this Labor Day in West Virginia. We’re sure he wouldn’t have it any other way.