It’s quite a juxtaposition in perspective. Gov. Jim Justice announced his candidacy for U.S. Senate last Thursday from his luxury Greenbrier Resort, which he purchased for $20 million, touting his devotion to the truth, flanked by Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.

Meanwhile, in a home in Wyoming County, Pinkey Mullens, who worked for one of Justice’s myriad coal operations, talked to Gazette-Mail reporter Mike Tony about repeated lapses in medical coverage because of Justice’s failure to meet his obligations. Pinkey is one of hundreds of retirees from companies owned by Justice who have continually had to fight to get their benefits reinstated.

