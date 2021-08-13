During a public briefing Friday, Gov. Jim Justice wanted to clarify that he isn’t going to issue another executive order for a mask mandate right now, even with COVID-19 cases rising and vaccination rates flat. He implied the Gazette-Mail reported he would be issuing such a mandate. The governor went on to say mask policies are best left up to local officials, but all options remain on the table depending on the situation.
Funnily enough, that’s the same thing the Gazette-Mail story that so offended him in Thursday’s edition quoted him as saying. So, Justice righted a supposed wrong by saying more or less the same thing he said Wednesday, which was reflected in Thursday’s story. Nowhere in the article does it say Justice will mandate wearing masks.
Clearly, there’s a disconnect here, and it might come from a couple of places. Perhaps the governor only read the headline, which stated “Justice hints at a return of mask mandates if delta variant gets worse.” This, again, doesn’t say Justice definitely will reinstate mask mandates, but it might seem a little more declaratory than the actual story. That’s why there are stories after the headlines. It helps to read them. The headline-followed-by-story format has been pretty standard practice for newspapers since newspapers have existed.
Another possibility is that Justice only learned of the article after getting bombarded with comments from constituents or through responses on social media. Often, and this is especially true of social media, those comments come from people who only read the headline, or other comments. By the time that toxic game of grapevine reached the governor, God only knows what the distorted synopsis of the story was.
A third possibility is that Justice simply forgot what he said on Wednesday. Again, if that’s the case, his “clarification” was pretty much the same thing he said two days prior, though perhaps delivered in a less somber fashion.
Justice has made it clear he doesn’t want to go down this road again on masks. He wants to keep policy localized so he doesn’t have to deal with it. West Virginians should be thankful neither he nor the state legislature have banned local authorities, schools or businesses from requiring masks, as several states under GOP control have done to make a misguided political point. Cases and hospitalizations are soaring in those states, and some GOP governors have publicly lamented enacting those bans.
Justice knows that his hand might eventually be forced. He’s kept his statements on mask mandates open-ended, saying each time he doesn’t want to do it, and doesn’t see a need for it right now, but it’s always a possibility. If local public health policy means no public health policy, as it has in several counties, cases will continue to rise and the issue will wind up in Justice’s lap again.
It’s an unenviable situation rife with unnecessary political division, and it has to be stressful for the governor. But Justice shouldn’t attack the Gazette-Mail for accurately reporting what he says.