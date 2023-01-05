Gov. Jim Justice used his state-sponsored, sequestered briefing this week to tease proposals for supposed massive tax cuts he’ll unveil at the State of the State Address next week as the 2023 legislative session gets underway.
“Absolutely, we’ll be announcing the biggest tax cuts in the history of this state, hands down,” Justice said, with his usual hyperbole that ignores actual absolutes or any sense of history.
The basis for the proposed tax cuts is a budget surplus that remains as elusive as Justice’s self-awareness. Revenue continues to outstrip expenses in West Virginia government, mainly owing to lowball estimates and a flat budget that ignores critically understaffed state agencies and services.
But, hey, who doesn’t like tax cuts? Well, the state Senate comes to mind, in regard to the governor’s plans. More on that in a bit.
Justice has put up a goose egg in his multi-year quest to phase out or significantly cut the state’s income tax, one of the only progressive state taxes West Virginia has, where the wealthy pay more than the middle class and the poor. At one point, Justice’s proposal received a bona fide historic drubbing, going down in flames 100-0 in the House of Delegates.
Since then, the House has warmed to Justice’s idea, but the Senate is still smarting from a plan for voters to pass a constitutional amendment giving the Legislature the power to repeal the business inventory and machine tax, and personal property taxes on vehicles. After the Senate denied Justice’s income tax cut in a special session last year, the governor decided to go on a stumping tour against the constitutional amendment, which voters ended up rejecting in November.
Senate Finance Committee Chairman Eric Tarr, R-Putnam, has already said the Senate has its own tax reform plan and the Legislature has the option of ignoring whatever Justice comes up with.
Whether West Virginians want tax cuts, the government, controlled by a Republican governor and GOP supermajorities in both legislative chambers, seems dead set on passing them but can’t ever seem to agree on which taxes to cut, or how.
It’s possible Justice will reveal something truly different next week that will garner support from all the key players. But oh so pesky history indicates Justice doesn’t listen to anyone, learn from his mistakes or give a fig about building a consensus. He wants what he wants, and he also wants to be lauded for it. Expect more butting of heads on how to best help the wealthy and out-of-state corporations in the upcoming session, if Justice actually hangs around to pursue his policies, which he hasn’t been so keen on in the past.