Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

It looks as if Jimbo TV has been renewed for a fourth season.

Gov. Jim Justice says he’s lifting the state of emergency, in place since 2020 because of COVID-19, at the beginning of the new year, but he’s going to continue to do his televised briefings.

Stories you might like

Recommended for you