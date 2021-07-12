Gov. Jim Justice is calling for West Virginia Delegate Joe Jeffries, R-Putnam, to resign over a vulgar post on social media app TikTok in which Jeffries offers lewd advice to women on hygiene and how to receive oral sex.
House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, has removed Jeffries from most of his committee assignments. In a statement, Hanshaw said he doesn’t feel like he has the authority to demand Jeffries’ resignation. Whether he stays in office is something voters should decide in the next election, Hanshaw said.
Obviously, what Jeffries did was highly inappropriate, especially as an elected official in the House of Delegates. His response to the backlash — Jeffries hasn’t apologized and simply privatized his TikTok account, while offering only that it had nothing to do with his duties as a legislator — has been weak. It also suggests Jeffries severely lacks the proper understanding of why so many people were bothered by it.
Jeffries’ actions were also hypocritical, considering he headed legislation in this year’s session to ban education on sexuality in West Virginia schools, adopting a pretense of moral authority. Jeffries also made a vulgar comment about the governor in the waning days of the session, and mocked the state’s COVID-19 guidelines as West Virginians died every day. Hanshaw, in his statement, referred to Jeffries’ run of late as “repeated, reprehensible behavior.”
Jeffries is a piece of work, no question.
But why should he listen to Justice? After all, the governor has: flipped parties; refused to live in Charleston, despite what the state constitution says and a lawsuit settlement agreeing to do so; continually circumvented procedure to get what he wants; apparently continued to run his businesses; and has a documented history of dodging fines, fees and legal settlements. While Justice has every right to be outraged with Jeffries’ behavior, the governor isn’t exactly the paragon of service and responsibility as an elected official.
Hanshaw has also shown some inconsistency on these types of things. The House Speaker didn’t do much of anything in 2019 when former Delegate Eric Porterfield, R-Mercer, made national headlines for anti-gay remarks. But Delegate John Mandt, R-Cabell, resigned late last year after a discussion with Hanshaw concerning Mandt’s latest misadventure in homophobia on social media. Of course, Mandt’s name still appeared on the ballot in November and he was reelected. Maybe Hanshaw doesn’t want to get burned again. At least he took some action by stripping Jeffries of most of his committee assignments.
The Legislature would probably be better off without Joe Jeffries. But if he steps down, or even comes up with the gumption to apologize, it should be because he realizes his behavior is inappropriate, unbecoming of a legislator and an embarrassment to himself and the state. Given the actions of more than a few state legislators recently, don’t hold your breath for such a revelation.