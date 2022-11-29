Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Circuit Judge David W. Hummel Jr. seems to have finally concluded that pulling a gun while on the bench overseeing a hearing was the wrong thing to do. Video evidence and a host of investigations might have helped cajole him to that point.

The 2020 Supreme Court candidate who has served West Virginia’s 2nd Judicial Circuit since 2009 tendered his resignation the day before Thanksgiving last week, in a letter to Gov. Jim Justice consisting of a single paragraph.

Stories you might like

Recommended for you