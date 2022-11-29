Circuit Judge David W. Hummel Jr. seems to have finally concluded that pulling a gun while on the bench overseeing a hearing was the wrong thing to do. Video evidence and a host of investigations might have helped cajole him to that point.
The 2020 Supreme Court candidate who has served West Virginia’s 2nd Judicial Circuit since 2009 tendered his resignation the day before Thanksgiving last week, in a letter to Gov. Jim Justice consisting of a single paragraph.
Hummel was accused of brandishing a firearm back in March, during a hearing between legal counsel and the judge in the middle of a trial over royalty payments for natural gas rights. Landowners had sued energy company EQT, and The Daily Beast reported that corporate attorneys felt threatened during the trial, hiring private security. During the hearing with Hummel on March 12, attorneys said their security wasn’t allowed in the courtroom.
Hummel reportedly went on to shame the attorneys for not feeling safe, pulling out a gun from beneath his robe and waving it around, before placing it on the bench, with the barrel pointed in the direction of EQT’s attorneys, the lawyers claimed. Not surprisingly, this behavior alarmed the attorneys.
The Daily Beast reported that Hummel initially denied the incident happened, claiming he didn’t have a firearm with him that day. Later, Hummel changed his story, telling reporters he was wearing a gun under his robe but it wasn’t the gun the attorneys had described and Hummel again claimed he never brandished it.
However, The Daily Beast and The West Virginia Record obtained video from the hearing through a Freedom of Information Act request, which clearly shows Hummel unholstering a pistol, briefly and carelessly waving it around in the air, then placing it on the bench and leaving it there.
Although a Wetzel County prosecutor said he didn’t see any criminal conduct in Hummel’s actions, the judge is under a state ethics investigation, an FBI investigation and, reportedly, a probe by the West Virginia Judicial Investigation Commission.
The video was released in August, and it would seem Hummel now feels the walls closing in around him. His resignation does not protect him from any potential criminal charges or ethical censure. It does, however, get Hummel out in front of any decision to remove him from the bench.
West Virginia judges are permitted to carry firearms. One would hope most judges would opt against such a measure, considering there are armed bailiffs in the room, but it’s understandable that judges might feel vulnerable — they preside over an array of emotional civil and criminal cases that alter the course of people’s lives. As Kanawha County Family Court Judge Jim Douglas pointed out in a recent Gazette-Mail op-ed, it’s not uncommon for judges to be the target of violence.
At the same time, Hummel’s actions, even devoid of any implicit threat or ill will, were not about defense and showed a clear disregard for everyone’s safety. Anyone with any amount of respect for a firearm will tell you that you don’t casually pull it out and wave it around in the air, and you certainly don’t leave it sitting out, unsecured.
Now place what happened in its proper context. A judge pulling a gun in the middle of a hearing would be viewed as insane, intimidating, unexpected and frightening for just about anyone in the room. It was especially alarming in this situation, given the reported pretrial tension that had been building up between Hummel and some of the attorneys (which kicked up a notch after it was revealed that Hummel might have had a conflict of interest because he stands to inherit a gas rights lease).
It’s unsafe, unprofessional conduct. That much seems obvious. But the incident shows how the obvious sometimes escapes those who are trusted more than most to adhere to a higher standard of behavior.