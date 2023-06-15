Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Americans can be forgiven if they’re tired of the word “unprecedented.” It’s been on the tongues of millions of voices every day for the past 2 1/2 years. And yet, there’s no other word that quite defines everything the nation has been through in that time.

A once-in-a-generation pandemic upended the way people live, work and socialize. The country and the economy are still recovering from that, even if most would like to forget it ever happened. The U.S. Capitol was attacked not by a foreign enemy, but by conspiracy theorists and militias following the whims of an outgoing president, who sold the lie that he had been cheated out of an election victory. Hundreds of people were arrested and some are still being sentenced. Some of the key players were convicted of seditious conspiracy, which hadn’t happened in the United States since 1995.

Stories you might like