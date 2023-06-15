Americans can be forgiven if they’re tired of the word “unprecedented.” It’s been on the tongues of millions of voices every day for the past 2 1/2 years. And yet, there’s no other word that quite defines everything the nation has been through in that time.
A once-in-a-generation pandemic upended the way people live, work and socialize. The country and the economy are still recovering from that, even if most would like to forget it ever happened. The U.S. Capitol was attacked not by a foreign enemy, but by conspiracy theorists and militias following the whims of an outgoing president, who sold the lie that he had been cheated out of an election victory. Hundreds of people were arrested and some are still being sentenced. Some of the key players were convicted of seditious conspiracy, which hadn’t happened in the United States since 1995.
That former president, Donald Trump, appeared in a federal courtroom Tuesday to plead not guilty to 37 criminal counts relating to violations of the Espionage Act. A grand jury has accused Trump of willfully retaining documents related to U.S. military secrets and national defense. Although a sitting or former president facing federal charges is unprecedented, it’s the second time Trump has entered a not guilty plea in a criminal case this year. In April, he appeared in a New York court to plead not guilty in response to an indictment charging him with 34 felonies centered on business fraud in a hush-money case involving a porn star. That was the first time a president, sitting or former, had been charged with any type of crime.
That’s just the tip of the iceberg, as far as abnormalities since 2020 go.
Perhaps it’s unprecedented that something unprecedented happens so often. Maybe unprecedented is the new state of normal.
Sure, there was wall-to-wall coverage on cable news of Trump’s court appearance, which, once he had returned to his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club, he turned into a campaign event. But if you didn’t flip on cable news or weren’t doomscrolling on social media all day Tuesday, would you even know it was happening?
Yes, there were Trump supporters outside the federal courthouse where he was arraigned. There were protesters, too. News reports numbered them at “a few hundred” and described the atmosphere as more of a carnival than a clash. There weren’t thousands of people on hand. No one tried to storm the courthouse. A former president was arraigned, and then he went to his golf club and ranted about it in front of sycophants. That was that.
More indictments are likely coming, with more unprecedented arraignments that probably will go the same way.
One could say that’s a sign that everything around Trump has been normalized too much. But one also could argue that people are tired of the constant cycle of rage they’re asked to maintain with anything political, as it relates to Trump or whatever department store or beer brand they’re supposed to be mad at this week.
That’s not to say the legal issues around Trump, or the toxicity around politics in general, don’t matter or aren’t serious. Quite the opposite. But, barring some rare exceptions, a criminal case doesn’t end at the arraignment. In a lot of ways, for better or worse, Tuesday was just another ordinary, unprecedented day in America.