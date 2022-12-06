During interim meetings, the West Virginia Legislature heard from advocates proposing removal of an archaic part of state law that exempts sexual assault prosecution if the victim is married to the perpetrator.
Since “domestic” is a key part of the phrase “domestic violence,” which can most certainly be sexual in nature, this seems like a fairly straightforward thing.
Enter Sen. Robert Karnes, R-the Moon, who asked weird questions for nearly 10 minutes, trying to get at an admission from the presenter that there’s a difference between being sexually assaulted by a spouse and a stranger, because a victim might actually welcome nonconsensual, sexual assault from a spouse. This line of projection from Karnes was further exposed by his grousing that sexual assault victims can bring incidents up years later, at something like a divorce hearing, despite not saying anything when it happened.
Never one with a healthy amount of self-awareness, Karnes did an admirable job of making everyone in the room uncomfortable, while basically revealing that he has a problem with sexual assault allegations if it happened within a marriage and/or several years ago.
As horrendous as that is, there’s shockingly little to unpack here. What’s more, this is just a preview of what West Virginia is in for when the regular session begins next month. Expect a lot of weird immorality disguised as the opposite. Brace for draconian proposals on education and equality dressed in the cheap, plastic armor of righteousness and an ironic interpretation of the concept of freedom. Prepare for ongoing debate on solutions in search of a problem, while the GOP supermajority shouts that it must protect the masses from the liberal agenda.
It’s nothing new from the right-wing, although it’s hitting fever pitch at the moment.
Consider, for instance, the now very conservative U.S. Supreme Court hearing arguments this week in a case where a Colorado graphic designer believes her business shouldn’t be forced to design web pages — more or less online event announcements — for same-sex weddings. Such a mandate violates her Christian beliefs, she claims.
That is quite a pickle for 303 Creative’s owner, Lorie Smith. Or, at least, it could be if it ever happens. You see, Smith wasn’t actually asked to design a website for a same-sex wedding. Neither did she then deny services to that same sex-couple, which would’ve violated Colorado’s anti-discrimination law. In fact, Smith is the plaintiff in the case, not the defendant, and she’s never done wedding announcement websites for any couple, heterosexual or homosexual.
In the same way that think tanks and lobbyists often select legislators to run bills those outside influences have more or less crafted, it appears Smith was drafted by the conservative Christian group Alliance Defending Freedom to file this lawsuit. Based in Arizona, the Alliance Defending Freedom basically exists to direct considerable resources at stomping out equal rights for gay and trans people wherever it can.
This particular case turns a major argument against discrimination protection for the LGBTQ community on its head. For instance, many times when a state law is proposed in West Virginia to protect these people from housing, employment or goods and services discrimination, the first response from conservative legislators is that it would spur a host of lawsuits against businesses. (That logic gives a lot away about the rotten thinking of certain policymakers, who seem to assume everyone is inclined to discriminate against same-sex couples and that litigation from equal rights advocates would be the main problem).
Here, though, we have a business owner filing a lawsuit over a hypothetical grievance. She’s essentially suing for her right to discriminate. Based on news reports of Monday’s hearing, the Supreme Court — which a few months ago overturned federal abortion rights for women, defying 50 years of legal precedent — seems inclined to agree with Smith while engaging in Karnseian arguments about Black kids in KKK outfits. No wonder Congress worked so fast over the past few days to codify same-sex marriage. This court has a hit list.
By the way, a Gallup poll from June showed 71% of Americans think same-sex marriage should be legal, and a Gallup poll from 2021 showed, for the first time, a majority of Republicans (55%) supported same-sex marriage. The question of commerce in service to same-sex couples might elicit a different response, but, again, in the current case, it’s not even real.
So, when these morality issues get discussed in conservative legislatures and courts, just who is imposing their views on whom? Why legislate certain aspects of perceived morality at all?
Because there is a small number of people who think it’s more important than addressing larger issues, like infrastructure, substance use and economic and workforce development. On top of that is a slightly larger group of people who know an easy political meal ticket when they see one.