During interim meetings, the West Virginia Legislature heard from advocates proposing removal of an archaic part of state law that exempts sexual assault prosecution if the victim is married to the perpetrator.

Since “domestic” is a key part of the phrase “domestic violence,” which can most certainly be sexual in nature, this seems like a fairly straightforward thing.

