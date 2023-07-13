Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey have had a lot to say over the years about government overreach.
They’ve railed against policies to protect the air West Virginians breathe, the streams, rivers and wildlife in the Mountain State and ecosystems in which earth, water, air and people interact.
Morrisey has successfully battled to overturn federal efforts to lower pollution, carbon emissions and stave off the disastrous effects of climate change. All three, and more in the halls of power in West Virginia, have cried overreach about such policies, which have often been enacted under executive order given the perpetual dysfunction of Congress. It’s not surprising that officials in West Virginia would challenge policies that look to move on from burning coal for energy, given coal’s outsized political importance in the state despite its dwindling employment figures and economic competitiveness.
Now, however, it’s Manchin and Capito, among others in Congress, who might’ve gone too far.
Manchin, particularly, has reached a point of madness regarding pipeline construction, especially as it pertains to the Mountain Valley Pipeline project. The MVP is designed to carry natural gas through more than 300 miles of pipe crossing 11 counties in West Virginia and parts of Virginia. Pipeline construction has been halted numerous times, as legal challenges have revealed a plethora of regulatory violations and other problems, such as state agencies like the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection cutting corners on impact studies to hastily grant permits.
So, Manchin and Capito worked with other members of Congress to cram language forcing issuance of all relevant permits required for completion of the MVP into the debt ceiling bill (also known as the Fiscal Responsibility Act). Congress passed the bill and President Joe Biden signed it into law last month.
At the time, we noted that this was not the appropriate way to get the pipeline project finished. It appears the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals agrees, at least on some level.
This week, the court put another stay on pipeline construction after environmental groups challenged the legitimacy of a report finding the pipeline won’t affect certain endangered species. The court’s ruling was brief and cryptic. It also didn’t address the latest legal claims arguing Congress passing a law to circumvent the permitting process is unconstitutional and, yep, government overreach. The ruling does, however, buy time for those challenges to be heard.
It’s understandable that Manchin, Capito and others want this project, which is 94% complete, to cross the finish line. It’s also understandable that land owners, forest preservationists and environmental groups have grave concerns about the project.
Doing an end run past regulations was never the right way to get the MVP back on track. It’s just another corner cut on a project with few, if any, corners left for slashing.