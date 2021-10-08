Gov. Jim Justice unleashed a scathing and entirely unnecessary attack on Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin on Thursday during a public briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic. The remarks concerned a letter Goodwin sent to the governor and West Virginia legislators asking for a special session to address homelessness, drug use and mental health in the state.
Goodwin made the request because all three of these issues, in which Charleston and much of the state of West Virginia struggle, have gotten worse since the virus hit West Virginia in March 2020.
Justice’s voice hit that upper register it goes to when he’s angry, as he uttered many an “Are you kidding me?” and called Goodwin’s request a political ploy because of her own “deficiencies.”
Justice would naturally assume this request was an attack and a political maneuver, given his own thin skin and pettiness (attributes on nearly constant display lately as he’s received heavy criticism for his lack of action over the past few months while the pandemic surged, hospitals became strained, deaths piled up and vaccination rates remained stagnant).
The governor has often lashed out at President Joe Biden during these briefings, saying whatever the president is doing at a given time is an effort to “change the news cycle,” which is precisely what Justice himself is attempting when he goes down that path.
Sure, many West Virginians probably have strong feelings about the U.S. southern border or the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, but neither of those things have anything to do with the state’s COVID-19 response, which is what these briefings supposedly are for.
Justice says the briefings aren’t the right place for political discussions, but only when he’s the one being criticized or asked a difficult question (the latter is a rarity, with the way Justice conducts and controls the briefings). He brings up political issues all the time. And why not? He’s conducting the briefings remotely and there’s no way to rebut him.
Thursday’s rant became truly cringeworthy when Justice sarcastically congratulated Goodwin for getting the publicity he thinks she’s seeking, and said, “Amy, baby, listen ... if you can get the Legislature to go along with this, I’m all in.”
Amy, baby? Really?
Goodwin is the mayor of West Virginia’s capital city, not a flight attendant in the 1960s serving drinks to overtly sexist businessmen. Justice also lost his cool last weekend on “Face the Nation,” when pressed by host Margaret Brennan on his multiple failures as governor in recent months.
Anyone else seeing a pattern?
That’s not to say Justice doesn’t exhibit his smallness in going after male reporters and politicians, but the deriding, condescending tone and words of Thursday’s outburst were far different.
Goodwin responded to Justice’s remarks the way you’d expect from a city’s top executive, downplaying the attack and trying to keep the focus on the issues she wants to address.
What’s so mind-boggling about this entire thing is that Justice is the one who brought it up, without any prompting, shortly after reading off the ages and hometowns of 97 West Virginians reported dead from COVID-19 over the past four days, then touting the state’s economic growth.
It wasn’t as if a reporter had asked him a question about it. A few probably tried to contact his office for comment when Goodwin’s letter went out, but Justice didn’t have to bring it up Thursday at all. He chose to. Even in making that decision, he simply could have expressed his approval or disapproval of the idea in a professional manner and moved on. Instead, he willingly decided to drag Goodwin through the mud, once again revealing just how small a man he can be, especially against the backdrop of a global public health crisis.
Justice should apologize to Goodwin, but he won’t. Part of Justice’s deeply flawed persona is the refusal to admit he’s ever made a mistake.
Goodwin might not think she’s owed an apology. She might even send Justice a thank-you note. After all, the governor, pumping yet another bullet into his hole-riddled foot, gave the issue much more publicity than it might have received otherwise.
To paraphrase one of the swipes Justice took at Goodwin on Thursday, way to go Jim, you did it.