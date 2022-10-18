Gov. Jim Justice is the best chief executive ever to almost grace the halls of the Governor’s Mansion. If you have any doubts, just ask the source of the claim: Gov. Jim Justice.
At recent stumps across the state mostly aimed at stopping voters from approving a constitutional amendment that, if passed, would allow the West Virginia Legislature to repeal taxes that fund schools, fire departments, ambulance teams and libraries, Justice has pontificated on his legacy.
The ever-humble, Republican coal baron, luxury resort owner and girl’s high school basketball coach who occasionally dabbles in affairs of state owing to twice being elected governor, has said that, when West Virginians look back, they’ll say “Greatest governor we ever had.” Justice says the people of the Mountain State will come to that conclusion if they’re being fair and honest in their analysis.
After a statement like that, West Virginians might wonder what Jimbo considers unfair — or they would, if he weren’t always showing or telling them that, too.
This is hardly a comprehensive list, but some things Justice thinks are unfair include:
- Not being hired to also coach a boys’ high school basketball team while governor.
- Conducting press briefings with reporters in the room.
- Timely payment of legal settlements, taxes and fines racked up through judgments and government citations against his myriad businesses (putting those in a blind trust is also apparently unfair).
- Living in Charleston while governor, as the state constitution requires (although Justice agreed to do this after a court settlement, it appears he still lives in his Greenbrier County home, two hours from the state’s capital city).
- Having to go through the normal process for appointing legislative replacements after someone resigns; etc.
Justice promised West Virginians he never wanted anything for himself. He only wanted to take the state from the bottom of the nation to the top in things like education, economic development, public health and infrastructure.
That hasn’t happened. Instead, Justice has mostly dawdled through two teacher strikes, a legislative attack on public education and an all-out assault on women’s reproductive rights.
He’s actively engaging in opposing Amendment 2, not because it would give a Legislature controlled by a GOP supermajority the power to blow holes in county budgets in the name of being “pro-business,” but because he favors an income tax cut.
Justice’s tenure as governor has been a testament to one man’s ego, which could not be better exemplified than when he named a sweepstakes incentivizing West Virginians to receive COVID-19 vaccinations after his dog. By the way, that sweepstakes barely caused a bump in vaccination rates and Justice, ever delusional, declared it a massive success.
The governor has never let reality get in the way of his own perceptions and projections. He probably believes he’s the best governor West Virginia has ever had. Does anyone else? Maybe Babydog, but even she had to feel a bit humiliated after Justice lifted her up and presented her hindquarters to everyone watching the State of the State address, telling his critics where to plant their lips. A “Free Babydog” movement is long overdue.
It’s possible that some people think Justice has been a wonderful governor. Sure, he bungled flood recovery efforts (efforts that are still being sorted out six years after the flood itself) and announced that a Chinese energy company was investing somewhere north of $80 billion in the state for a natural gas project (which now appears to be a near-total fabrication). At least he had those two or three months where he was at work and talking to the people every day during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Some people think Arch Moore was the best governor West Virginia ever had, and he went to prison on corruption charges. That has to be worse than anything Justice has or hasn’t done (so far, anyway), right?
History is a funny thing. A lot of details get lost and rough edges get smoothed. Take away the meager detail and nuance around Justice right now, and what you get, at best, is a court jester sitting on the king’s throne two to three times a week. That’s probably how, if people are really fair, Justice will be remembered.