More than two years ago, when the first federal funds starting rolling out to alleviate financial concerns with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, there was concern about how the money was being distributed in West Virginia.

Gov. Jim Justice seemed to operate as the sole arbiter of where that money went, which raised concern among state legislators and citizens alike. New information shows that concern, which only grew as the pandemic continued and more federal funds were released, was justified.

