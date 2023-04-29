Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Gov. Jim Justice absolutely has a strong chance to become West Virginia’s next U.S. senator in 2024. That doesn’t mean he’s right for the job.

Justice has been strongly hinting for months that he would run for the seat held by Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., in 2024. Last night, on his 72nd birthday, Justice made it official, announcing his candidacy from his luxury Greenbrier resort in White Sulphur Springs. He’ll face at least one serious candidate in the primary, Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., who announced his bid for the seat only a few days after being elected to another two-year term in the House of Representatives.

