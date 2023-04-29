Gov. Jim Justice absolutely has a strong chance to become West Virginia’s next U.S. senator in 2024. That doesn’t mean he’s right for the job.
Justice has been strongly hinting for months that he would run for the seat held by Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., in 2024. Last night, on his 72nd birthday, Justice made it official, announcing his candidacy from his luxury Greenbrier resort in White Sulphur Springs. He’ll face at least one serious candidate in the primary, Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., who announced his bid for the seat only a few days after being elected to another two-year term in the House of Representatives.
Mooney has strong financial backing, but so does Justice. While the governor and former billionaire’s finances are murky, political action committees associated with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., have done polling for Justice and encouraged him to run. McConnell isn’t known for wasting campaign dollars, be they of the disclosed or dark-money variety. The former majority leader also has watched Senate candidates endorsed by the Donald Trump wing of the GOP get through primaries only to be clobbered in general elections in years that Republicans should’ve made big gains, including the 2022 midterms.
Both Mooney and Justice have touted their ties to Trump, and both will probably covet an endorsement from the twice-impeached former president who is now under criminal indictment yet remains the GOP front-runner for president. But McConnell sees something he can work with in Justice.
Of course, work hasn’t always been top of mind for the two-term governor, who has remained immersed in his private business interests (often in court over unpaid fees, fines or taxes), continued coaching high school basketball and is only in the capital city a couple of days each week. Justice might find the Senate isn’t merely ribbon-cuttings and occasionally delivering folksy slogans while using his dog as a political prop. Then again, Mooney also is ethically challenged, when it comes to campaign funds and donor gifts, and isn’t spotted in his district much.
Another issue with Justice’s ability to serve is his health, which also is a murky subject but worth bringing up, especially after Justice seemed to suggest during his announcement Thursday that President Joe Biden, 80, is too old and infirm for the job.
Justice is no spring chicken, and his physical health has been questioned. The governor, who is a large man, doesn’t often stand during speeches or events. When he shows up at the Capitol, he’s chauffeured right up to the door of the building he’s entering. Were he to win a Senate seat in 2024, he’d be 79 at the end of his term.
Justice’s cognitive abilities seem to be fine. He simply has a general disinterest in the job he’s been elected to do outside of a few arenas, such as tax cuts and policies that keep the coal industry limping along, both of which at least seem to benefit him personally.
Meanwhile, Manchin hasn’t said if he plans on running again. Although he’s perhaps the only Democrat who could keep that seat in a state as red as West Virginia, Manchin barely held onto it in 2018, when challenged by Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, who rode Trump’s endorsement but came up about three points shy.
Manchin looks vulnerable, but it’s difficult to see who else the Democrats would have to put up for that seat. So, it’s entirely conceivable that Justice winds up in the U.S. Senate, but there are major questions about whether he should.
The real question is whether any of that matters to voters.