Gov. Jim Justice made the right decision in removing himself from consideration for head coach of the boys basketball team at Greenbrier East High School.
The school board voted against the recommendation to hire him, and it’s been noted through numerous examples that West Virginia’s governor, who already coaches the girls team at the school and keeps a hand in his business interests, doesn’t need another distraction from his elected post.
Justice had filed a grievance against the Greenbrier County school board’s decision last week, while West Virginia was hitting peak COVID-19 pandemic numbers for active cases and hospitalizations, before withdrawing Tuesday.
Of course, Justice, who rarely finds fault with himself whenever a situation doesn’t go his way, couldn’t resist some petty parting remarks in his letter notifying the board of his decision.
The chief executive of the state called those who opposed his bid for the boys basketball job “vile.” Justice also noted that, had the case gone to court as he originally intended, there was no doubt he would have prevailed. Had that happened, we believe the board could have responded by simply ignoring the results of the case, since Justice seems to do it so often in lawsuits on everything from his residency as governor to financial settlements, fines and fees in cases involving his businesses. But we have a feeling that, had Justice won, he would have been pretty adamant about honoring the result.
Justice went on to pout in the letter about the supposed hatred he feels from the school board.
“Does the hate of these board members hurt? Of course, it does,” he wrote, also stating, “I refuse to spend time fighting HATE. My Dad said over and over to me that you should never try to teach an elephant to sing — the elephant will never be able to do it and you’ll only frustrate yourself. I don’t have time to be frustrated.”
There, there governor. That “vile” school board can’t hurt you anymore.
None of this takes into account that at least one member of the team, who claimed to be speaking on behalf of his teammates, told the board the team members didn’t want Justice as their coach. The objection had nothing to do with Justice as governor or Justice as a person. The concern was Justice’s statement that he wouldn’t be too distracted from governing the state while coaching two high school basketball teams because he’d have assistants run many boys practices, and Justice would focus on games.
Players wanted a full-time coach.
There also was the obvious concern over Justice coaching another team while West Virginia is in the throes of a pandemic. One of the biggest examples of Justice’s inability to balance so many things came in the spring, when the Greenbrier East girls team missed out on the state tournament after players tested positive for COVID-19. Justice, as governor, was telling the state that everyone 12 and older should get vaccinated, but he didn’t realize his own team had been offered vaccinations and declined them.
It’s one thing to think you can do everything and do it well. Pulling it off is the difficult part, and Justice has shown he can’t. But, of course, it’s not his fault. It’s all of those elephants who refuse to sing and detest him so, when all he’s trying to do is lend part of his time — clearly the greatest gift anyone could receive.
This could’ve been so easy. All Justice had to do was withdraw his name. He didn’t have to compliment the school board, he didn’t have to say he thought they were right. All he had to do was step away, and everyone would be applauding him for coming to his senses. But Justice couldn’t restrain himself from taking those cheap shots, while insisting the only reason he didn’t get his way is because he won’t pursue it any further. He probably thinks that makes him look righteous, but it only shows how fragile and petty he can be.