Last year, Gov. Jim Justice declared a state of emergency for West Virginia correctional facilities. It was the second time he’d done so in five years. Both times, he mobilized the National Guard to respond. It’s well known the state’s correctional facilities are overcrowded and understaffed, and it is becoming too expensive to keep the Guard on the case.

Why, then, did the Justice administration take $28.3 million from state corrections — money that was supposed to be spent on COVID-related issues — and park it in a discretionary fund controlled by the governor?

