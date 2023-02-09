Last year, Gov. Jim Justice declared a state of emergency for West Virginia correctional facilities. It was the second time he’d done so in five years. Both times, he mobilized the National Guard to respond. It’s well known the state’s correctional facilities are overcrowded and understaffed, and it is becoming too expensive to keep the Guard on the case.
Why, then, did the Justice administration take $28.3 million from state corrections — money that was supposed to be spent on COVID-related issues — and park it in a discretionary fund controlled by the governor?
Justice needs to answer that question clearly and quickly.
According to Gazette-Mail reports, the governor took at least $10 million of that money and packaged it with funds from the West Virginia Water Development Authority’s Economic Enhancement program to present Marshall University with a check for $13.8 million toward building a baseball stadium. When the announcement was made, it was presented as if all of the money was coming from the Water Development Authority. Only later was it discovered that $10 million came from the governor’s Gifts, Grants and Donations Fund — which typically only is budgeted $50,000 — and was likely federal money allocated through the CARES Act.
Justice has put the state in a very bad situation. CARES Act funds were to be allocated and spent by certain dates, or returned, and, instead of returning the unallocated $28.3 million, it was transferred to the Donations Fund.
Those federal funds also came with specific rules for how they could be spent. We’ll hazard a guess that funneling those dollars through a discretionary account and using $10 million to fund construction of a baseball stadium isn’t on the list. It’s possible that the feds will demand all of that money be returned and Marshall University will be no closer to building a baseball stadium than it was when the school was founded.
The Governor’s Office has said the state used CARES Act money to reimburse itself for previously paid COVID-related expenses and, therefore, the funding isn’t subject to U.S. Treasury guidance. That argument will certainly be put to the test.
Of course, the bigger problem was the decision to move these funds out of a crucial department that has hit a breaking point.
A few months ago, two men who had been incarcerated at the Southern Regional Jail in Raleigh County filed a federal lawsuit against the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation, and jail leadership, alleging pervasive overcrowding, faulty plumbing resulting in a lack of running water and limited or no access to drinking water, black mold in inmate cells and showers, and rodent and insect infestations.
The lawsuit cited a 2020 Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation annual report that indicated an average 12-month daily population of 640 in a facility with a designed capacity of 468. The jail’s average daily population for fiscal year 2021 was even greater, at 717.
So, again, why was this money not used to try and hire more employees or mitigate hazardous conditions at correctional facilities?
While examining the matter, members of the state Senate Finance Committee have concluded that either they or the full Senate should contact the Treasury Office of Inspector General to investigate the $28.3 million transfer. It’s the right thing to do. Someone needs to get to the bottom of this.