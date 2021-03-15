There have been plenty of local and even national takes on the “feud” between West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, and Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. It’s been blown a bit out of proportion, and, at least recently, seems a bit one-sided.
Both men are in the national spotlight right now. Justice is making frequent appearances on national cable news outlets to tout West Virginia’s comparative success to the rest of the country in rolling out COVID-19 vaccines. Manchin, meanwhile, has become the most important member of the U.S. Senate, as the only real swing-vote Democrat in a 50-50 chamber, with Vice President Kamala Harris’ tie-breaker giving Manchin’s party a one-vote majority.
Justice has taken public swipes at Manchin, some over the latter’s initial hesitancy about aspects of President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan. Other attacks have been more arbitrary, typically occurring during Justice’s pandemic briefings, with the governor crowing about his reelection, the GOP supermajority in the West Virginia Legislature and the party’s dominance of state constitutional offices.
Manchin’s replies as of late have basically been the equivalent of a basketball player putting their hands in the air and pleading “Who, me?” after being whistled for a ticky-tack foul. His consistent calls to put divisions aside and work together raise questions about why this is being classified by some as a fight.
What did Manchin ever really do to Justice, other than make him governor? Some might have forgotten, but Justice was elected in 2016 as a Democrat, hand-picked by Manchin and, thereby, the West Virginia Democratic Party, as the heir to the line started by Bob Wise and continued by Manchin and Earl Ray Tomblin.
The bad blood began when Justice publicly switched parties at a rally for then-President Donald Trump in Huntington, not even a year into Justice’s first term. No doubt, Manchin felt betrayed, and he lobbed plenty of criticism at Justice. But can anyone putting themselves in Manchin’s shoes really blame him? The kingmaker had chosen poorly, and was stabbed in the back.
Things got worse in early 2018, after Justice fired Manchin’s wife, Gayle, from her post as secretary of Education and the Arts. Then, Manchin started thinking about leaving the Senate to come back and challenge Justice in the 2020 gubernatorial race. Both were exchanging pot shots here and there by 2019, although Justice let loose some real broadsides, as he began blaming Manchin for just about all of the state’s problems. Manchin ultimately decided to stay in Washington, and Justice handily won reelection amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Justice seems to view the November election as a repudiation of Manchin, although Manchin was not his opponent, nor was he on the ballot for the Senate. He won’t be again until 2024.
It’s Justice who can’t seem to resist the occasional anti-Manchin tangent. Chalk it up to his notoriously thin skin. Even when he’s getting national public press that can only be viewed as positive, there is a part of Justice that can’t let it be, especially if Manchin also is getting a good deal of coverage because of his sudden importance in the Senate.
Justice is incapable of accepting victory without some amount of spite. As the governor has said more than once, when comparing West Virginia’s vaccination success to states that aren’t faring so well, “I love rubbing it in their faces.” That’s a strange statement, considering other states’ struggles mean more Americans are getting sick and dying, but it tells you something about the man saying it.
Some have insisted that Justice and Manchin need to grow up and get along. The two did meet last week to “clear the air.” But one is already a grown up and hasn’t been doing much ant-hill kicking lately, at least where the governor of his home state is concerned. The other isn’t capable of purging certain grievances, real or imagined.
At the end of the day, the pair don’t have to like each other, as long as they’re both doing what’s best for the people of West Virginia in a still-turbulent time, with egos firmly in check. That last part might be the real challenge.