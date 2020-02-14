Gazette-Mail editorial: Justice must realize he's always the governor

There’s been a lot made in the Legislature and news organizations, local and national, over Gov. Jim Justice’s “thugs” remark regarding coaches and players at Woodrow Wilson High School after they walked off the court during a girls basketball game. The incident followed a scuffle between a Woodrow Wilson coach and a fan of Greenbrier East (the team Justice coaches).
Three days later, the governor said he didn’t realize some considered the term “thugs” racist, and apologized.
There are other concerns this incident exposes.
Justice’s angry rant to a reporter afterward portrayed a man talking down to high school athletes on the opposing side, which isn’t a good look for a coach, but it’s even worse when you happen to be the governor. They’re not just an opposing team, opposing coaches or an opposing school. They’re Justice’s constituents. The governor is someone high school athletes should be able to respect and look to as an example of how to represent not only oneself, but that entire constituency.
It’s a big responsibility, and Justice should’ve been the adult in the gymnasium that night. It was a low bar to clear given a coach on the other team started mixing it up with a fan. Athletic competitions get heated, and coaches say and do things they shouldn’t. But Justice isn’t just a coach, and that’s the issue. Something he has never seemed to grasp is that, until and unless the voters decide otherwise, Justice is always the governor of the state of West Virginia.
Whether he is at the Capitol Complex, at The Greenbrier resort or in a high school gymnasium, he’s the governor, representing the entire state every hour of every day. Justice’s struggle with this concept has been illustrated in other areas, such as his refusal to “reside at the seat of government” as it says in the state constitution, or the evidence he is still very active in running his dizzying array of businesses. Certainly legislators and constituents have expressed frustration with Justice’s absence during key points of past legislative sessions.
But this particular incident throws the issue into stark relief. It also revives focus on the bizarre arrangement that Justice has stayed on as a high school basketball coach despite being elected governor in 2016. It’s something that had perhaps been, if not normalized, at least shoved to the back of everyone’s minds over the past three years. Then something like this happens, and the entire state realizes that, in the middle of the 2020 legislative session, and while seeking reelection, the governor isn’t overseeing his legislative agenda in Charleston, but is an hour down the road coaching in a high school basketball game.
It’s clear Justice assumed that being the governor wasn’t going to change much in his daily life or require much of his time. But Jim Justice’s perception does not make that a reality. Governors in the U.S., left or right, popular or despised, work hard. It’s a full-time job with very serious responsibilities that impact every resident in the state, and Justice promised he’d be a full-time governor. Instead he’s been a part-time governor, and it’s hard to believe he’ll ever be anything else.