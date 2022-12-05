Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

The entire community was shocked and saddened when KJ Taylor, 18, was shot and killed last year simply for standing on the corner of Glenwood and Central avenues in Charleston’s West Side.

Friday, there was justice of a sort for Taylor, his family and loved ones, when the man who pulled the trigger, 20-year-old Dekotis Thomas, of St. Albans, was sentenced to life in prison without mercy — meaning he’ll never be eligible for parole.

Recommended for you