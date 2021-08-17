West Virginia saw a large jump in COVID-19 cases over the weekend, as active cases edged near 6,000. Then, during a briefing Monday, Bill Crouch, secretary of the Department of Health and Human Resources, told the news media to expect an even higher number, because there was a lag in reporting.
By Tuesday morning, another 1,339 cases were added, and active cases moved to 7,017. You’d have to go back to May 8 for the most recent time West Virginia had more than 7,000 active COVID-19 cases in a day. Back then, the state was seeing a steady decline after sorting out some initial problems with getting people registered to receive vaccines. Active cases bottomed out at less than 1,000 in early July.
That was before the delta variant, when the state’s sputtering vaccination rates, while discouraging, weren’t quite the public health concern they are now.
Gov. Jim Justice on Monday repeated his stance that he’s not going to mandate masks in West Virginia (even as schools are reopening for the 2021-22 year), but the option is there if it becomes necessary. He emphasized local control on those decisions, especially as it pertains to schools.
After Justice spoke, state COVID-19 czar Dr. Clay Marsh basically said everyone should go back to wearing masks indoors.
The problem with the governor’s “wait-and-see” approach to this pandemic is that, once an outbreak is identified, it’s usually too late. The virus has spread. It’s better to try to do something when the trends are pointing in a particular direction, as they are now.
Inaction is particularly concerning at this moment because the delta variant affects children at a higher rate than previous COVID-19 strains, and there’s no vaccine for kids under the age of 12. Most of those children are back in classrooms where masks and other public health measures are optional.
It would be nice to think vaccination rates are suddenly going to surge and that, even with an option, parents and their children would do what they can to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 — not only out of concern for their own well-being, but everyone else they come in contact with.
But options have drawn a pretty clear line in West Virginia. As of Tuesday, 50% of the state’s population was fully vaccinated. That number was at 49%, growing in snail-like increments, for a long time. No small amount of politicizing and misinforming has led some to decide they’re never going to get vaccinated.
Justice said Monday he’s trying to “appease” both camps with his approach. Normally, that would be admirable. In this case, though, he’s putting the health and safety of the vaccinated and their children at risk to a deadly and easily spread virus for the sake of those who are either too selfish or too misinformed to do the right thing.
Even Justice noted this uneven situation Monday, when he talked about conspiracy theorists who believe the utter nonsense that the vaccine is a way for the government to track them.
“Do you have a cellphone?” the governor quipped.
We’re not saying the state should mandate vaccinations. At the same time, choices should have consequences. Those who did get vaccinated shouldn’t have to pay the price for everyone else. If Marsh says people should be wearing masks indoors at businesses and schools, then everyone should have to do it. Want to get rid of the mask? There’s an option for that. Don’t want to take that route? Also fine, but then the masks stay on and there are limitations on gatherings and events.
Ultimately, it will be up to Justice to try to reinstate and enforce these policies. It’s something nobody wants, but it’s also something that can’t be left to chance. Unfortunately, the longer the governor stalls, the worse this is going to get by the time he intervenes.