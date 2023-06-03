Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

WV governor and Republican U.S. Senate candidate Jim Justice pulled a tacky political stunt this week by deploying 50 members of the WV National Guard to Texas to address an immigration crisis conveniently laid at the feet of a Democratic president.

Make no mistake, illegal immigration at the country’s southern border, and some of the things that come with it, such as drug smuggling and human trafficking, are real problems. And it’s true the federal government and state governments at the border sink a lot of money and personnel into stemming the flow of illegal crossings into the United States and the thorny elements attached.

Stories you might like

Tags

Recommended for you