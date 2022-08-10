On social media Tuesday, several posts all saying roughly the same thing came from prominent West Virginia Republicans regarding the FBI’s execution of a search warrant at former president Donald Trump’s home a day prior.
We’ll use what West Virginia Treasurer Riley Moore posted on Twitter, since he seems to like attention, but bear in mind the same things were coming from the likes of Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., and a host of others.
“It’s been 24 hours since the FBI raided the home of Joe Biden’s biggest political rival. Silence from the authorities. No statement. No explanation. No accountability. Unacceptable. Where’s the press? They seem more interested in celebrating the raid than uncovering the truth,” Moore posted.
To borrow a phrase from Gov. Jim Justice, though we can only guess it’s being applied correctly here: bull feathers.
Of course, news outlets, be they print, cable television or online, did nothing but speculate on why Trump’s Mar-a-Lago country club residence was searched. At the same time, news agencies were reporting that the FBI was seizing cell phones from some of Trump’s most vocal supporters in the House of Representatives, showing this is very much a moving target.
It’s important to put this all in context before going any further, because it can get confusing and it seems that’s the way Trump sycophants prefer it.
The former president lost the 2020 election, but falsely claimed he won. He launched a massive, unfounded and incompetent legal effort in more than 60 courts to try and bolster unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud. He lost at the polls and he lost in court. On the day the Electoral College votes were supposed to be certified, officially declaring Joe Biden the victor of the presidential election, Trump conducted a rally which ended with a violent mob breaching the U.S. Capitol.
It was obvious to even the most casual observer that Trump wanted this to happen, but just in case it was lost on anyone, a congressional committee has laid out mounds of evidence and testimony from Republicans in the White House and even Trump’s own staff and family that he knew he lost. That same evidence and testimony also strongly suggests Trump knew his legal efforts were in bad faith and he actively engaged in summoning a mob to Washington, D.C., with the intent of nothing short of overthrowing the American government. Trump did nothing to stop the insurrection for several hours. He finally posted a video to social media telling the rioters to go home after it was clear they weren’t going to succeed.
Just how many alleged crimes does anyone have to see to be surprised that, while it’s never happened to a president before, this former president’s home was searched by federal agents?
By the way, it’s not uncommon for law enforcement, especially the feds, to hold off on any public statements for a while after executing a search warrant, especially if it’s pertaining to a criminal investigation. Because Trump was the subject of this search, the desire for more information is understandable. But the law works the way the law works.
The assertion that this is political is also very disingenuous. An application for a federal search warrant must go through a very specific legal process which doesn’t involve the president in any way. In fact, in this case, the warrant was approved by a judge appointed by Trump. The warrant also required the approval of the FBI director, another Trump appointee.
Another issue that had been circulating among Republicans on cable news and social media is that they want to see the search warrant. Morrisey was one of the first West Virginia Republican office holders to demand the document be made public. As an attorney general, Morrisey should know how this works. Then again, he did join a meritless lawsuit to try and stop legally cast votes from being counted in Pennsylvania in 2020.
In any event, it’s not unusual for warrants to be kept sealed until an indictment from a grand jury is returned, assuming this is a criminal case.
Morrisey and others demanding to see the warrant should be careful what they wish for. Trump could make the warrant public, if he wanted. Any good lawyer, or even the terrible ones who serve as Trump’s flunkeys, would advise the former president against it. That document is going to contain a federal affidavit laying out exactly why a search was needed, and that typically includes very specific evidence of a suspected crime.
The Trump wing of the GOP doesn’t really want this warrant unsealed. It’s just something to scream about to insinuate a violation of due process or unfounded claims of political retribution.
But whatever those who cling to Trump really want, the warrant will eventually be unsealed. And what will happen if it lays out allegations of a crime? Will the “show us the warrant” crowd be appeased? Of course not. They’ll hoist the goal post and move it back another 10 yards. No crime occurred. It’s political. A witch hunt.
An indictment? Same thing. A criminal conviction? Same thing. Nothing about this country’s history with a failed businessman and former reality TV host who inexplicably became a god to the far right suggests Trump’s followers can see or hear anything they can’t deflect. Maybe this time will be different. Maybe some members of Congress will go down with him. Maybe the maniacal support will waiver some. It’s doubtful.
In the end, though, it doesn’t really matter whether those who cry one thing today and will change it to another tomorrow ever really acknowledge they see Trump for who he is or accept he might’ve committed a crime. This is about the law, and Trump will either be charged with a crime or he won’t. If charged, he’ll work on a plea deal or go to trial. If he goes to trial, he’ll either be exonerated or convicted. That’s the way it works for everyone. No matter how much noise and bluster swirls around this man, justice resides in the unperturbed eye of the storm.