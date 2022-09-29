Could Gov. Jim Justice wind up in the U.S. Senate? It makes more sense than one might think, and for all the wrong reasons.
Justice hasn’t said he’s running. He mentioned that the idea piqued his interest, and added, “I guess it’s possible. Who knows?” when asked in an interview with The Intelligencer/Wheeling News-Register about political ambitions beyond the end of his second term as governor in 2024.
But it’s understandable why that bit of conjecture made for splashy headlines around the state and even in a few national publications.
There’s going to be a lot of jockeying for position among West Virginia Republicans in 2024. The state will be electing a new governor, and Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., the only Democrat in any position of political sway, is up for reelection. If Manchin decides to defend his seat, he’ll be vulnerable, not because of anything he did or didn’t do — although there’s plenty to go through there — but simply because he’s a Democrat. The state’s congressional districts, shrunk from three to two, also will be up for grabs again.
It’s far from a clear path for Justice. West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, riding the wave of Trumpism, came within a whisker of beating Manchin in 2018. He might want another shot, or he might run for governor. Keep in mind that Morrisey promised he would serve only two terms as attorney general. He broke that promise because he lost to Manchin. His plan has always been to move up. The ethically challenged, yet consistently reelected, Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., also has made some overtures to taking on Manchin.
You’ve got car dealer Chris Miller, son of Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., in the hunt for governor. Treasurer Riley Moore certainly seems to be positioning himself for something beyond state accounting, given the amount of political theater that comes out of what should be the most boring constitutional office in the state. State Auditor J.B. McKuskey also seems likely to eye a higher office.
There are others at the table, of course, and 2024 is a long way off. Even so, it makes sense that Justice would be looking toward the Senate — not out of any sense of duty or to better his home state, but perhaps for ego and vengeance.
Manchin was the one who recruited Justice to run as a Democrat for governor in 2016. After Justice was elected, he appointed Manchin’s wife, Gayle, as secretary of Education and the Arts.
The Justice-Manchin alliance soured when the governor, just eight months into his first term, announced that he was switching parties at a rally in Huntington with then-President Donald Trump. A few months later, Justice abolished Gayle Manchin’s position. Even though he had just been reelected to a six-year term in the Senate in 2018, Manchin began musing publicly about running for governor in 2020. The bad blood has been there ever since.
To someone like Justice, ousting Manchin — despite owing the senator for his political career — would be the ultimate triumph.
If running for one of the highest offices in the nation just to spite someone who used to be your friend sounds petty, consider this is the governor who has refused to live in the Governor’s Mansion; has continued to coach girl’s high school basketball, including presiding over the team when several players tested positive for COVID after refusing vaccinations, and calling another team “thugs” in an interview; tried to get rehired as a boy’s high school basketball coach while governor and bullied the school board when it declined; brought his dog to a State of the State address and showed its rear end to everyone in the room and watching at home, telling his critics they could kiss it; unveiled a silver platter with a state budget proposal literally covered in cow manure during a news conference in the Capitol Rotunda; used his office to help his businesses and, well, the list goes on.
When putting Justice up against the likes of Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., or Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., the governor doesn’t just fit right in, he excels. How terrifying is that?
During his time in office, Justice acted and performed like a real governor for approximately four months. It was at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. As much as anyone wants to criticize him — and they can and should — they can’t take that away. But, by and large, the rest has been so bad and, frankly, embarrassing for the state that one wonders if Justice is engaged in some sort of meta performance art. You know, the type of thing the dregs of the GOP in the U.S. Senate do, like Cruz reading “Green Eggs and Ham” during a filibuster while trying to kill health care reform.