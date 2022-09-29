Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Could Gov. Jim Justice wind up in the U.S. Senate? It makes more sense than one might think, and for all the wrong reasons.

Justice hasn’t said he’s running. He mentioned that the idea piqued his interest, and added, “I guess it’s possible. Who knows?” when asked in an interview with The Intelligencer/Wheeling News-Register about political ambitions beyond the end of his second term as governor in 2024.

Stories you might like

Recommended for you