Gov. Jim Justice has expressed exasperation at West Virginia’s flagging numbers of COVID-19 vaccinations.
Vaccination rates in the state for the deadly virus, once among the top in the nation, fell to 47th in the U.S. this week after being ranked 42nd earlier in the month.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 694,200 residents had received at least one dose of vaccine as of Friday morning. Of those, 543,654 have been fully vaccinated, meaning they’ve either received both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. That’s up several thousand from the beginning of the week, but it still leaves the state with only 38.5% of its population with at least one dose, a half-percent increase from Monday.
The problems — vaccine hesitancy, a lack of information, possible frustration with the registration system — have been discussed at length. The fact remains that West Virginia has the shots, and they’re not getting into arms.
There are at least two things Justice and the state can do to address this.
Firstly, Justice could stump for the vaccination effort in the same way he stumped for his income tax repeal proposal during the recently adjourned legislative session. He could set up digital town halls, take questions and distribute vital information about the vaccine, and when and how to get it. He could have members of his public health team at these meetings, to provide expertise and assurance.
Justice does this three times a week during his public briefings, but it’s hard to know how many people he’s reaching, especially now that he’s been doing them for more than a year. It couldn’t hurt to at least try to reach a broader audience.
The state also should put some real money down on a media campaign encouraging continued practice of public health measures and providing information on COVID-19 vaccines. This information should be everywhere West Virginians look — TV, radio, newspaper ads, online, billboards and so on. It would be expensive, but that’s part of what the federal aid is for. Justice might as well use it, instead of continuing to sit on it.
The last reports indicated the state planned to spend $260,000 on a media campaign for the vaccine. That’s not enough to saturate the state and, frankly, the resulting work has been next to invisible. The state also announced last month that it would ramp up a campaign to reach younger people. Again, the push — if it got off the ground — and any impact has been hard to spot.
Justice and the state need to go big here. West Virginia has been fortunate. After a long decline in active cases, death rates and hospitalizations, there was a short spike in early spring. There haven’t been any sharp increases since then, but there hasn’t been much decline, either. Active cases continue to hold around 7,300, with anywhere between 240 to 260 patients hospitalized on a given day. Reported deaths are still trickling in, mostly at single digits per day.
But for things to return to normal, the state needs to see a vaccination rate of around 70%, a far cry from where it is now. And, as variant strains of the virus continue to be detected, the chance of another surge is always lurking.
There are those who will never take the vaccine, for one reason or another, but the state isn’t going to budge West Virginians who are on the fence, or people who are simply uninformed, until it significantly improves its effort to deliver the message. Justice promised Friday that some effort along these lines is coming, although it seems more in the direction of making vaccines available in more places. That’s great, but people have to know about it. The messaging has to expand.