With each passing day, it seems more and more likely that Gov. Jim Justice will run for U.S. Senate in 2024, which would set up an ethically challenged primary for the ages with Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., who declared last week that he’s running for the seat.
Mooney was taking shots at the seat’s current occupant, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., while the former was campaigning for reelection to the House. The midterms were barely a week in the rearview mirror when Mooney announced his Senate bid.
The political transfer from Maryland is under two House Ethics inquiries involving accusations of using campaign funds for personal expenses, ranging from fast-food meals to a family vacation; using congressional staff to run personal errands, plan personal events and babysit his children, among other things; accepting an impermissible gift, a fully paid vacation to Aruba, reportedly costing more than $10,000, for him and his family, courtesy of a campaign contractor; and obstructing ethics investigations, perhaps even tampering with evidence.
Mooney has denied all of these allegations.
Justice, on the other hand, has a checkered business past that has followed him into the Governor’s Office, mainly because he didn’t put his assets into a blind trust and appears to still actively engage with personal business interests. Most of this involves unpaid fines, taxes and legal settlements, but has also ranged to trying to land an LIV golf event at his Greenbrier resort.
As a coal magnate, Justice has spearheaded efforts to help the industry, including tax breaks to sustain operations at a coal-fired power plant set for closure that had some legal entanglements with one of Justice’s businesses. That’s just the tip of the iceberg.
It’s fair to assume that most politicians have some ethical quandaries and steer legislation based on donor leanings, self-preservation and self-interest (the Gazette-Mail has detailed some of these issues with Manchin). With Justice and Mooney, though, it’s right there in the open. Self-interest could well be their only motivators.
The one thing Justice has on Mooney is that the governor is from West Virginia and, when he wants, can resonate with West Virginians. With Mooney, the absentee jabs are numerous, whether it’s following his name with “R-Maryland” or speculating if he could find any town in his congressional district on a map.
Mooney’s attempts to come off as a West Virginian, even when he does something as innocent as wishing West Virginia University well in a football game, are met with outright hostility from many constituents. But he keeps getting reelected because he knows how to raise money and ride whatever populist wave is building nationally. (Most recently, Mooney has been a full-fledged supporter of the MAGA movement. His loyalty to that cause is already softening in some subtle ways after candidates endorsed by former president Donald Trump took a pasting in this month’s midterms).
Even here, though, Justice can’t fully criticize Mooney without hypocrisy. The governor has infamously refused to live in Charleston during his term, despite the state constitution and a recent legal settlement requiring it. No one would care about the issue if Justice were showing up and doing the work he was elected to do, but he hasn’t. He’s been too busy running his businesses and coaching girls’ high school basketball (and trying to bully himself into a boys’ high school basketball position).
Justice was a real leader in the early days of COVID-19, and proved he can be effective at impacting policy when he barnstormed the state leading up to the midterms, lobbying voters to defeat a constitutional amendment that would have given the Legislature control over certain taxes. Even in the latter example, though, it mostly was a personal crusade, because Justice badly wants to pass an income tax cut or repeal and has been rebuffed by the Legislature at every turn over the better part of three years.
Justice and Mooney have plenty of ammunition for a primary fight, but it could just as easily blow up in their own faces. It would be a pot vs. kettle primary. Really, the one thing Justice has as a leg up is Babydog, the bulldog he brings to all of his events that is more popular than every state official combined. Is it somewhat comforting, humorous or sad that a dog used as a political prop could be the determining factor in a Senate primary? That’s another debate for another time.