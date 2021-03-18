A bill passed by the Republican supermajority in the West Virginia Legislature to make public employee strikes illegal became law Wednesday without Republican Gov. Jim Justice’s signature.
That’s not entirely unheard of. West Virginia law allows any bill passed by the House of Delegates and the Senate, and then sent on to the governor, to become law if the governor doesn’t sign it within a certain period of time. Justice did this with the state budget bill in his first term, less than a month before he switched to the Republican Party.
He did it here because he’s trying to walk a fine line between his Republican cohorts and West Virginia teachers, school service personnel and their unions.
For starters, it’s a bad bill. Strikes by public employees — which include teachers and school service personnel — are already illegal, as determined by a West Virginia Supreme Court ruling in 1990. This legislation is largely for show. Enforcement, even under this new law, is largely impossible. How would the state function if it fired every public school teacher or employee in 55 counties?
Teachers, school employees and their unions flexed their muscles with consecutive strikes during the 2018 and 2019 legislative sessions. After being humiliated in 2018, Republican leadership barely got a somewhat retaliatory education reform bill out of the Senate in 2019, using some fairly shady methods, which caused the second strike.
There were enough Democrats and bipartisan Republicans to make that bill fail in the House of Delegates. It later passed both chambers, with heavy modifications, in a subsequent special session.
With the GOP supermajority now in place, the gloves are off and the revenge tour is on. They’ve already passed much more extreme education reform that will divert funding from public education. This completely unnecessary anti-strike bill only functions to serve further notice that this Legislature bears a grudge and is openly hostile to teacher unions, public educators and public school employees.
It’s worth noting that, in both strikes, the governor, once he was brought to the table and up to speed, sided primarily with the teachers. He knew going against public educators wouldn’t have been a good look, especially as both strikes became national news. The 2018 strike sparked similar movements in several other states. Justice had to have some idea that going against the teachers would have hurt his reelection chances in 2020.
He would have been right. The architect of the 2019 legislation, former Senate President Mitch Carmichael, R-Jackson, got primaried and lost, ending a near two-decade career in the Legislature. Fortunately for Carmichael, Justice threw him a lifeline, adding the longtime lawmaker to his administration.
Not signing this latest bill was the least damaging of three less-than-ideal options for Justice. If he were truly on the side of educators and recognized this bill as an unnecessary show of force, he should have vetoed it. But, viewing this from his position, there would be little to gain there. He’d aggravate his GOP colleagues, and the Republican supermajority in the Legislature simply would have overridden the veto.
By the same token, had the governor signed it, he would be clearly embracing a bill that is purposely punitive to underpaid public educators and school employees (workers who not only do their primary jobs, but also are essentially social workers and stand-ins for parents to many of West Virginia’s children in the K-12 system).
Not signing the bill was the easiest path. It allows Justice to show he doesn’t endorse the legislation but that he’s not going to try and stop it, either. It might upset some on both sides of the issue, but it doesn’t automatically enrage everyone in one of the respective camps.
It isn’t brave, but it’s also not foolish, at least from a political point of view. In the 2021 legislative session, that’s about the best Justice can hope for.