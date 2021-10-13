Gov. Jim Justice gave a masterclass in circular reasoning and contortionist logic during his COVID-19 briefing on Wednesday.
The governor, who has insisted vaccines for the pandemic are safe, effective and the only way West Virginia will truly pull itself out of the cycle of high hospitalization numbers and mounting deaths, also said there should be medical and religious exemptions for the vaccines. Then he said it’s not clear if they’re as safe as other vaccines, before returning to his original position. He argued that he disagrees with governments or businesses mandating vaccines — a choice Justice forced on municipalities and local businesses after failing to take action himself — while also saying they should be allowed to do it, but also are somehow infringing on personal freedoms. He also said everyone should “follow the law.”
Justice said several times that all he was trying to do was clarify the situation. He failed.
It’s important to note that, while West Virginia has some of the most stringent vaccination laws in the country for public schools (religious or personal exemptions are not allowed, only specific medical exemptions), there is no law on the books for the COVID-19 vaccine. Justice issued a proclamation that a law for those exemptions be considered during the ongoing legislative special session. At this stage, any medical and religious exemptions for the COVID-19 vaccine would pertain only to employer mandates, and it’s unclear what “law” Justice would have everyone follow.
It’s all very confusing, but, in a nutshell, Justice believes in whichever position will leave him blameless for negative outcomes or perceptions regarding the pandemic in West Virginia while taking credit for any positive or popular results.
It’s hardly a profile in courageous leadership, but it’s been the governor’s position ever since cases started spiking back in July.
Justice wants to straddle the fence and give the same credence to conspiracy theorists and misinformed individuals following corrosive political formulas as scientists, public health officials and those who have gotten the vaccine for their own safety and the safety of others around them.
Justice lately talks a lot about personal freedom, which is odd, because he called such an argument dishonest and selfish back when he ordered a mask mandate. Surely, he knows that allowing anti-vaxxers the “freedom” they seek is massively infringing on the freedom of everyone else — including children between the ages of 5 and 11, who aren’t eligible for the vaccine — to go about their lives without the threat of becoming seriously ill or dying.
It’s a false equivalency, and Justice knows it. Or he used to, at least. All his proclamation will do if it becomes law is prolong the pandemic and clog the courts with lawsuits as everyone tries to figure out what it really means.