Gov. Jim Justice took a verbal beating online and in some news outlets after receiving the first shot of the two-dose COVID-19 vaccine during a live broadcast Monday evening.
Many called Justice a “line-jumper,” accusing him of using his office to be better protected against the virus. A piece in Forbes was particularly brutal, not only criticizing Justice for taking the vaccine months before coal miners with black lung will get the chance, but also suggesting the governor knows he is more at risk than others, because he is nearly 70 and “grotesquely overweight.”
Some governors have deferred on the vaccine, insisting that others get it first. But Justice shouldn’t be criticized for taking it, nor for doing so publicly. He was trying to show that the vaccine is safe and no one should be afraid to get it once it becomes available to the general public.
There’s sound reasoning for this. Anti-vaxxer sentiment based on junk science has been growing in recent years. Diseases once declared eradicated, like measles, have made a comeback in states with loose vaccination laws. Throw on top of that a pandemic that has killed more than 300,000 Americans, but was politicized to cover for a poor federal response, and you have people insisting that the vaccine is designed for all manner of wild purposes. Conspiracy theories have gained more than a toehold on public opinion.
A recent Gallup Poll found that only 63% of Americans said they would get the COVID-19 vaccine once it became available. That was up from a poll in October that put the number at 58%. The poll also showed the damage done by political divisions on the virus, with 75% of Democrats saying they would take the vaccine, compared to 50% of Republicans and 49% of independents.
In West Virginia, nearly 70% of voters cast their ballot for the presidential candidate who sowed disinformation about the coronavirus pandemic and downplayed the threat it posed. Gov. Justice needed to show that he was willing to take the vaccine and that it is necessary, effective and safe.
Say what you will about how Jim Justice has performed as governor or how he’s handled the state’s pandemic response. There’s plenty of room for criticism. But West Virginians should consider the science in determining whether to get vaccinated for COVID-19.
Justice led by example.