Gov. Jim Justice’s mounting legal problems appear to be getting worse still. The governor, who is at the center of all manner of lawsuits and collections efforts stemming from hundreds of millions of dollars in unpaid loans, legal settlements, fines and fees mostly stemming from his business dealings, is now apparently under the microscope for how he handled federal COVID-19 relief funds.

When the COVID-19 pandemic was still raging, and Justice began waffling on vaccination efforts, he hatched a plan. The state would conduct a sweepstakes, as other states were doing, offering prizes large and small to those who got vaccinated against the virus that ended up killing more than 1 million Americans between 2020 and 2022.

