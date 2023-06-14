Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Perhaps what’s most stunning about hundreds of properties owned by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice and his businesses going to public auction this week after failure to pay roughly $400,000 in delinquent taxes is how routine it all feels.

It seems like, every week, if not every day, more information emerges indicating that Justice’s business empire is collapsing around him.

