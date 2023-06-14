Perhaps what’s most stunning about hundreds of properties owned by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice and his businesses going to public auction this week after failure to pay roughly $400,000 in delinquent taxes is how routine it all feels.
It seems like, every week, if not every day, more information emerges indicating that Justice’s business empire is collapsing around him.
West Virginians would be wise to avoid the numbing effect such flooding of the zone can have.
Questions about Justice’s finances and potential conflicts of interest regarding his political station and his businesses have existed from the time he was first elected governor in 2016. In the ensuing years, reports surfaced about unpaid taxes, government fines and court settlements totaling millions of dollars. Eventually, Justice’s pattern of avoiding payments, driving down settlement amounts and stalling collections in the courts became national news.
Then there were reports of employees unable to use health care benefits because companies owned by the Justice family weren’t meeting financial obligations. Perhaps the biggest bombshell dropped two years ago, when multiple news outlets reported that Justice and family members were personally on the hook for around $740 million in loans from defunct lender Greensill Capital, with new owner Credit Suisse trying to collect. Justice has been negotiating that sum down for the past two years, offering $300 million and half the value of his coal companies. In the meantime, Justice coal company Bluestone Resources is making recurring payments on $320 million owed to lenders.
In May, the federal government sued Justice’s businesses for $7.6 million in unpaid penalties and fees for safety and health violations. In March, Citizens Bank of West Virginia, tired of Justice’s legal stalling, sought to garnish his wages as governor, to recoup $860,000 in court-ordered restitution after Bluestone failed to make payments on loans used to purchase equipment.
The Justice family also is fighting a judgment in a Virginia court holding the family liable for $302 million in principle, interest and late fees on a loan from Carter Bank & Trust.
Totaling up just how much the governor, his family and his businesses owe to various banks, government agencies, vendors, lawyers and other entities seems almost impossible. Equally difficult is determining just how much Justice and all of his businesses are worth.
Here’s what is known: Justice became president and CEO of Bluestone Industries Inc. and Bluestone Coal Corp. in 1993, after his father’s death. In 2009, he sold Bluestone Resources to Russian coal company Mechel for more than $400 million and hundreds of millions of dollars of company stock. In 2015, he bought the company back for $5 million.
In 2011, Forbes magazine had pegged Justice’s net worth at around $1.7 billion. He was included in the magazine’s annual list of billionaires until 2021, when news of the Greensill loan came to light. At the time, Forbes dropped Justice’s estimated worth to $450 million. If that’s close to accurate, it’s easy to see from just the larger cases that what Justice owes is more than what he has. That’s a very unscientific evaluation, though.
Suffice to say, Justice’s businesses are in trouble. When 300 properties go to auction because the governor or his businesses can’t pay the taxes, which are relatively small when looking at the properties individually, that’s another bad sign.
If Justice were just the eccentric billionaire who bought The Greenbrier resort and insisted on coaching high school basketball, this would maybe be more of a mere curiosity (although the impact his business dealings have on West Virginians he employs and the communities where his operations exist would still be important).
Of course, that’s not all Justice is. He’s been West Virginia’s governor since 2017, and now he wants to represent the Mountain State in the U.S. Senate, announcing his bid for the Republican nomination earlier this year.
His business practices matter. His adherence, or lack thereof, to state and federal environmental and safety laws matters. Most of all, his seemingly continual insistence that rules that apply to everyone else don’t apply to him certainly matters.