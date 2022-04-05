Retired coal miners in West Virginia have enough to deal with regarding their health without having to cross their fingers and hope their prescription drug coverage hasn’t lapsed.
But that’s exactly what some have had to do recently, which led to retirees and the United Mine Workers of America last week seeking contempt of court rulings against five coal companies owned by Gov. Jim Justice.
Coverage lapses because of late or nonpayment from the companies have left retirees to pay out of pocket for expensive and essential prescription medications, hoping to get reimbursed once things get straightened out on the companies’ end. Unfortunately, it’s not a new problem.
Four retirees and the UMW sued the five companies in 2019 alleging lapses in prescription coverage. The case was settled in March 2021, with an agreement to ensure the coverage was solvent. However, just six weeks later, the plaintiffs alleged that the lapses in coverage were happening again, resulting in a June 2021 court order to comply with the original agreement. Less than two weeks after that order, another filing from the union and the miners alleged that the companies had allowed drug coverage to lapse 10 times in less than nine months.
An attorney for the companies, owned by Justice and operated by his son and daughter, told the Gazette-Mail last week that coverage had been restored but didn’t comment on why it had lapsed. The governor, who has remained involved in his businesses to some degree despite his elected position, also declined to comment.
Really, what could Justice say that would make it right or adequately explain anything? He and his companies have a clear pattern of treating court rulings, agreements and settlements as if they’re crumpled-up notes in a suggestion box, rather than legally binding obligations.
Last week, in a completely unrelated case, the U.S. Department of Justice asked a federal court in Virginia to order 23 coal companies owned by Gov. Justice to comply with a 2-year-old court order requiring $5.13 million in civil penalties for safety violations. Prosecutors allege that the companies had been late on their monthly payments in the cases and failed to pay anything last month.
This is a pattern with Justice that plays out over and over. The governor reaches a legal settlement, then the plaintiffs and the courts spend most of their time trying to enforce it. Justice doesn’t think the rules apply to him in any given situation.
This lack of responsibility ends up hurting others, which is something either the governor or his children don’t seem to get. Justice claims to support West Virginia’s coal industry. It’s certainly in his best financial interest to do so. But can he really claim he cares about the people who do the work when this is how his companies treat them?