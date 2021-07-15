No one should be surprised that Gov. Jim Justice wants to travel all over West Virginia on the taxpayers’ dime to appear in photos with prize winners in the COVID-19 vaccine lottery he devised.
Is it a great look that he seems to be using a state plane to travel to all of these photo ops? No. Would any other governor in just about any other state do the same thing? Yes.
Is it surprising that Justice seems to have some arms-length connection with some of the winners? Again, not really. West Virginia is a small state, and Justice has a lot of plates spinning through his dizzying array of businesses and community involvement, let alone being the state’s top executive.
So why are some raising suspicions about the drawings and the governor’s behavior? It has a lot to do with how Justice has operated from the very beginning of his first term, and his seemingly obsessive need for control.
When Justice first took office, there was a communications blackout. Any media questions for any state agency had to go through the Governor’s Office. It was impractical, unwieldy and ended up not working, but you could see then how Justice viewed his position. That was certainly augmented by rumors of threatening higher education officials and trying to put his friends in positions of power.
While Justice has been aloof to the workings of government or policy in the Legislature — aside from fervently pursuing a state income tax elimination that seemed to benefit him — he’s been more obviously treating West Virginia as a sort of fiefdom since the pandemic hit.
While the public and the media were initially kept out of briefings for health reasons, it’s long since passed the point where the governor can allow people in and deal with real questions and followups. He hasn’t done that because he doesn’t want to. It’s much easier for him to keep everything reined in this way. Plus, Justice kept a stranglehold on the disbursements of COVID-19 relief funds, and offered no transparency or visible sign of accepting input — even after requests from the Legislature.
So, when the governor comes up with a prize system for vaccinations and there are questions about the process, it’s hard to cut Justice any slack, even when everything could be completely aboveboard.
Justice is shooting himself in the foot, here. If it would ever sink in that governors are accountable to the people and are expected to deliver transparency, maybe everything the governor does wouldn’t be viewed through such a skeptical lens. But Justice consistently does the opposite, and then he wonders why people have questions.