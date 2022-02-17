The Kanawha County school district surprised many this week when it abruptly dropped its mandate that students wear masks in school, a public health protocol that has been in place for nearly two school years in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Overnight, in West Virginia’s largest public school district, masks became optional.
The district began this school year with a modified mandate, requiring masks for students in only pre-kindergarten through 5th grade. However, Kanawha schools quickly went back to requiring all students to wear masks after outbreaks shot upward and Capital High School had to briefly close because there were so many COVID-19 cases.
As spring approaches, West Virginia is in a different place related to the pandemic. The latest winter surge is dying down, and the latest variant of the virus, omicron, seems to be easier to contract but less severe, in terms of symptoms. It’s not that there is no risk involved, but it would seem Kanawha administrators are willing to bet that, although cases might go up without masks, it won’t be by a significant amount, and the overall effect on the health of students, teachers and staff will be minimal.
The district might very well be doing the right thing. But it did it the wrong way.
This decision was made solely by Superintendent Tom Williams, without the approval of the school board or any input from the public. There is precedent for this, as it was Williams who decided to reinstate the full mask mandate last fall, but that was an emergency situation. Things are different now.
It could be that public feedback would overwhelmingly support Williams’ decision. It also could be true that public debate wouldn’t cover any new ground. Members of the school board said they’ve been hearing from the public constantly on the issue and feel like there isn’t anything they’d learn from a meeting. It’s understandable that the board wouldn’t want to go through yet another high-tension meeting on masks, caught in the middle of a torrent of passionate debate on the topic.
We sympathize. But it’s their job. They should’ve stepped up.
The pandemic, especially in its early stages, required elected officials to meet remotely and limited public interaction with governing bodies of all sorts, from city councils to college boards to the Legislature. But there are vaccines that have been available for more than a year and plenty of public health precautions that should allow the return of public participation. Yet we see these emergency measures abused long past their expiration date.
Gov. Jim Justice still does news briefings remotely, where he can chose who asks him questions and limit follow-up opportunities. The Gazette-Mail is suing West Virginia University for alleged violations of open-meetings law. The GOP-controlled Legislature used COVID-19 as an excuse to eliminate public input entirely during the 2021 session, while legislative leaders hypocritically and openly mocked any regard for public health.
If agencies accountable to the public are making major policy decisions — especially one in which a school official is basically saying the pandemic, as he sees it, is over — then the public needs to have a say. It’s not surprising that operating without input or accountability is appealing to many, but this trend cannot carry over into the post-pandemic world and must be fought.
Public agencies are answerable to the people, and it’s time they remembered that.