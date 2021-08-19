Kanawha County Schools made the difficult but correct decision to require all students, teachers and personnel to wear masks for the time being.
Schools in West Virginia’s largest county, which resumed classes last week, had started off requiring face coverings only for those in pre-K through fifth grade, along with staff at those schools. It’s now evident that policy would put students and school employees at risk, with the surge of the COVID-19 delta variant, which affects children at a greater rate than previous strains of the virus.
As of Wednesday, there were already about 90 students at John Adams Middle School in quarantine because of the virus, along with a similar number of students at Horace Mann Middle, according to school officials.
The policy change was implemented by Superintendent Tom Williams without the approval of the school board, something his position allows him to do, according to a spokeswoman. Williams probably can guess this decision will set up a contentious discussion with the board, which voted 3-2 for the previous policy, with one dissenting member, Jim Crawford, wanting no mask mandates at all. The move also probably will draw the ire of some parents.
Divisiveness isn’t a guarantee, but going off of everything that’s happened since this pandemic started, it seems more likely than not. This could be a test for Gov. Jim Justice and officials with the West Virginia Board of Education, who shifted responsibilities on public health policies to county school districts, promising them local control. Will that control stay local if there’s vocal opposition?
Regardless, Williams didn’t make this choice seeking popularity. He’s doing what’s necessary to protect the health of Kanawha County students, teachers and staff, which remains the No. 1 concern during this ongoing pandemic.
No one wants students, especially young children, to have to wear masks. However, considering that the state went from less than 1,000 active COVID-19 cases in early July to more than 6,000 last week, when Kanawha County schools opened, and now to more than 8,100, as of Thursday, the rapid effect the delta variant is clear.
If more West Virginians had gotten the vaccine before schools reopened, this probably wouldn’t be happening. In the meantime, school officials have to use what’s at their disposal to control what they can control. Masks give them a better chance of stopping outbreaks, not to mention keeping schools open. Most educators agree, and test scores have indicated online learning is a less-effective method for learning in West Virginia.
So, if the desired outcome is that students receive better educations, which means schools remain open to in-person learning, this is the way it has to be. West Virginia University made the same decision Tuesday, and it seems probable that other school districts will do the same. It’s only a question of when, and, as this virus repeatedly has shown, it’s better to act sooner than to wait until a problem is obvious and out of control.