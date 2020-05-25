Gazette-Mail editorial: Keeping Memorial Day streak, honor, alive

Head west on Interstate 64 from Charleston for 45 minutes or so, then cross the Ohio River at Huntington. Keep heading west on U.S. 52 for 20 to 30 minutes, and you’ll find yourself in Ironton, Ohio.
The town that makes up part of the West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky Tri-State area, is home to the nation’s longest-running Memorial Day parade. Every year, the event draws tens of thousands of spectators throughout the region.
The Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade is a huge point of pride for the Ironton community and the surrounding area. The event is maintained to honor fallen veterans, of course, but it’s also a chance for people to gather, grill hot dogs and crack open a cold beverage while watching the emergency vehicles, floats and local high school marching bands go by.
In an area that’s had its booms and busts, there’s something reassuring and encouraging about an event that’s taken place every year, without fail, since 1868.
Then came the novel coronavirus. Obviously, packing city sidewalks in close quarters by the thousands was out of the question. Instead of canceling, the event went on, without spectators. It was streamed online by parade officials and local media outlets in the area. It was much smaller than usual, as would be expected.
The repeating shots of seven rifles firing three times cracked through the still air, the tinkling of shell casings audible. From one truck in the parade, Bruce Springsteen’s “Born in the USA” blasted from speakers, sounding odd as it reverberated off the facades of the taller buildings in the downtown area. There was no crowd noise nor mass of people to muffle it.
The parade, which can sometimes stretch two to three hours, was over quickly. Hard to say how many people tuned in on their laptops or phones. But it was a good thing it happened. It’d be a shame to break a 152-year streak. It’d be a shame to let COVID-19 take yet another thing away from a community if that thing could be done safely. Most importantly, though, is that an event to honor fallen veterans proceeded.
Whether someone tuned in or maybe saw a clip later on the local news, for a while, their thoughts turned to those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country. Honoring the fallen, whether through a brief thought or an elaborate ceremony, is what the last Monday in May is all about.