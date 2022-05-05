There is something that ought to trouble West Virginians about the residency drama in the state Senate District 8 Republican primary race.
Kanawha County Circuit Court Judge Duke Bloom ruled Wednesday that candidate Andrea Garrett Kiessling, R-Spencer (and R-Charlotte, N.C.), is ineligible for the office on the grounds that she has not been a state resident for the five years preceding the election, as required by law. Joshua Higginbotham, a former delegate who moved to Kanawha County to run for the District 8 seat, was among the first to raise the question.
What ought to perturb West Virginians is that Kiessling, although plainly ineligible — she has voted and paid taxes in North Carolina and lived there and in Minnesota during the previous five years — was ardently backed by hard-right conservatives, such as state Sen. Eric Tarr, R-Putnam, as well as the powerful West Virginia Republican Senate Committee.
Never mind Kiessling’s politics, which skew right off a cliff. The real questions are about how she landed in the race and why she garnered the support she did. The story spun by the Kiessling camp is she has roots in Spencer, met with a Republican operative who gave her the green light and off they went to the races.
There is reason to wonder whether she was recruited for the run. The national Republican State Leadership Committee is openly and actively recruiting women and minorities to seek office under the group’s “Right Leaders Network.” Democrats also are heavily recruiting women. There is nothing inherently wrong with recruiting candidates, and greater diversity in both major parties is a worthwhile goal. But there is something wrong with recruiting candidates to run for offices for which they are ineligible.
In the case of Kiessling, regardless of whether she sought a District 8 run or was sought for it, there is a message in the affair for West Virginians. Apparently, some powerful people did not believe there was an eligible woman or minority in West Virginia who was sufficiently compelling and electable to advance in the race.
So, they advanced a candidate who did not meet the requirements, naively hoping no one would raise the question. This reeks of desperation. But why were they desperate?
Surely, a state that went two-thirds for Donald Trump in both of his presidential campaigns would be home to a solitary woman of Kiessling’s hard-right politics who could have been inserted into this race. Why was it necessary to go outside and risk what ultimately happened? Even if the tale of how Kiessling got into the race is true, why not advise her to stick here in her native state for the requisite five years and take her Senate shot later, and maybe run in the meantime for an office for which she could meet the eligibility requirements?
What does Kiessling have that a conservative woman who’s lived here the required five preceding years does not have? Why did it have to be Kiessling? We’d like to know. This state’s many strong conservative women also might like to know.