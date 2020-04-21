Gazette-Mail editorial: Know where your guns are, for your sake and others

Let it never be said that West Virginians aren’t persistent in the face of adversity.
Somehow, with everything going on in the world right now, a Kanawha County woman managed to forget she was carrying a loaded revolver in her bag when she attempted to board a flight out of Yeager Airport on Monday, according to the Transportation Security Administration.
That’s a no-no. Firearms — loaded or not — are never allowed on board an airplane in a carry-on. They have to be in checked luggage, unloaded, with ammunition checked and stored separately.
We’ve been coming back to this issue with seeming regularity, because, well, it keeps happening — even in the midst of a pandemic that has travel greatly reduced and restricted.
There’s a reason to keep harping on this issue, and it’s the same reason others might be so dismissive of it: Hardly anyone is intentionally trying to get a gun on a plane. They get their bags mixed up or forget they have the gun with them. And that is the problem.
As has been said here time and again, if someone can’t be bothered to remember they’re packing when boarding an airplane, it makes you wonder how they treat their firearms when they’re not traveling.
Lax attention to firearms can lead to terrible accidents, let alone something intentional. It’s a serious risk to the safety of the gun owner and everyone around them — including children who might be able to access the firearm with no clue as to its safe operation or lethal nature.
It also bears repeating that it’s a crime to have a gun when trying to board a plane, regardless of intentions. If not arrested, an offender will be cited and fined — those fines can go up to more than $13,000. And even the most innocent of offenders can expect to shell out a couple thousand dollars for their absent-mindedness.
Monday’s incident was the third of its kind at Yeager, so far this year. Last year, there were seven firearms confiscated at the airport.
Gun owners must give their weapons the attention and respect they deserve. Know where your firearms are at all times. Make sure guns and ammunition are stored securely. This keeps gun owners and everyone around them much safer, and it also will save them the headache of a trip to the TSA office and a hefty fine.