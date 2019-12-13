Gazette-Mail editorial: Knowing how impeachment will end

Political cartoonist Scott Stantis, a whip-smart, syndicated satirist and conservative working for the Chicago Tribune and USA Today, recently issued a one-panel cartoon depicting an elephant and donkey on a stage in elaborate makeup and ancient Japanese garb. They are pretending to battle.
A sign on the stage reads “Impeachment Kabuki,” referencing the Japanese form of theater utilizing pantomime and interpretive dance. An audience member is seen saying, “The worst part is we’re expected to watch even though we know how it ends.”
These things can have different interpretations for different people, but it’s safe to say Stantis is getting at the foregone conclusion that President Donald Trump will be impeached by the U.S. House (the House Judiciary Committee advanced two impeachment articles along party lines Friday), where the Democrats have a majority. Then, Trump will likely be acquitted in his Senate trial, where Republicans hold the majority — and a super-majority is necessary to remove the president from office.
And Stantis, in his representation of the audience, is right. This is a gut-wrenching, nerve-fraying process for most of the United States, even though it all seems to be heading to an inevitable conclusion that will satisfy some and enrage others.
Therein lies a much bigger problem. Beyond a majority of West Virginians supporting the president or a majority of Americans showing disapproval, is the larger entrenchment of political positions. Americans can guess at an outcome based on the sheer number of Ds or Rs in a room, with maybe one or two exceptions (Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., has been a wildcard in the past).
It’s a broken system. Why debate or conduct hearings or call witnesses or even, heaven forbid, legislate, when it all depends on who is holding the gavel in each chamber?
There are many unpleasant side effects of the grinding gears of partisanship. For one, it disenfranchises voters and those who might be interested in seeking public office for the right reasons. It also leads to more governing from the executive branch — a criticism of George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Trump — because a supposedly co-equal power is a hot mess.
Impeachment is a historical event. It is a matter of grave importance, used only in the most serious of circumstances. Yet, it feels like no one in Congress is really going to listen to either side of the argument if it doesn’t align with their political camp. Legislators should not be beyond sway on their position as it applies to any matter, let alone one with such severe implications and consequences.
Americans can hope that will change, but it’s a naive hope. In the end, it’s all show business — or, as Stantis would put it, showy but silent theater.