Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

In a unanimous vote this week, the West Virginia House of Delegates passed a bill to provide more funding to understaffed gas and oil inspection agencies. In a time when culture wars dominate discussion in the Legislature controlled by a GOP supermajority, it’s good to see such a commonsense bill that has a shot at actually benefiting West Virginians get through.

The legislation, if passed by the Senate and signed by the governor, is expected to generate $2 million each year for the Office of Oil and Gas, which is responsible for monitoring natural gas exploration, drilling, storage and production in West Virginia. The agency is responsible for monitoring about 75,000 gas wells statewide, but it is woefully understaffed, with only 10 inspectors on the job.

Recommended for you