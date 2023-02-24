In a unanimous vote this week, the West Virginia House of Delegates passed a bill to provide more funding to understaffed gas and oil inspection agencies. In a time when culture wars dominate discussion in the Legislature controlled by a GOP supermajority, it’s good to see such a commonsense bill that has a shot at actually benefiting West Virginians get through.
The legislation, if passed by the Senate and signed by the governor, is expected to generate $2 million each year for the Office of Oil and Gas, which is responsible for monitoring natural gas exploration, drilling, storage and production in West Virginia. The agency is responsible for monitoring about 75,000 gas wells statewide, but it is woefully understaffed, with only 10 inspectors on the job.
Monitoring natural gas extraction and storage is vital, because leaking methane is not only potentially lethal, but causes great harm to the environment and contributes much more to global warming in the short term than CO2 emissions. Gas leaks also cut into royalty payments for landowners who lease the right to extraction on their property.
In a state with such an abundance of the stuff — West Virginia is the country’s fourth-largest producer of natural gas — making sure companies are operating within the law, and West Virginians and the environment are unharmed, should be priority No. 1. But, as everyone knows, profit consistently takes priority over people, when it comes to the extraction industries in West Virginia.
In fact, it’s far from guaranteed that this bill, which would allow for an additional 10 inspectors, will clear the Senate. Even though $2 million is a pittance compared to industry profits and the resources inspection agencies really need (some experts say West Virginia should have close to 40 inspectors, and the state had 45 before cutbacks in 2020), the money would come from existing taxes along with new fees on extractors. Industry executives and lobbyists aren’t thrilled about that.
But the unanimous passage of the bill in the House does provide some hope that West Virginia is on the right track to address this vital problem.